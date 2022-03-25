Anthropologist Dr. Kate McGrath isn’t monkeying around.
McGrath’s work detailing facial asymmetry and its genetic implications among mountain gorillas was published in February. McGrath, 33, is an assistant professor of anthropology at SUNY Oneonta.
McGrath said her findings pick up where decades-old supposition left off, questioning previously held assumptions about facial asymmetry. McGrath’s study, her paper notes, examined facial asymmetry in 114 museum-held crania from three gorilla subspecies using 3D geometric morphometrics. Samples represented male and female gorillas that died between 1880 and 2008.
A Feb. 23 NewScientist article on McGrath’s work notes that “facial asymmetry in primates — including humans — is marked by a sort of spiraling of the facial features around a central point just above the jaw.”
According to McGrath’s paper, “Mountain gorillas are particularly inbred compared to other gorillas, and even the most inbred populations. As mountain gorilla skeletal material accumulated during the 1970s, researchers noted their pronounced facial asymmetry and hypothesized that it reflects a population-wide chewing side preference. However, facial asymmetry has also been linked to environmental and genetic stress in experimental models.”
The paper notes that mountain gorillas “have the highest degree of facial fluctuating asymmetry (explaining 17% of total facial shape variation), followed by Grauer gorillas (9%) and western lowland gorillas (6%), despite the latter experiencing the greatest ecological and dietary variability.”
“When I looked into the scientific literature, I realized these two pretty famous guys in the ‘70s wrote a paper saying mountain gorillas were messed up in their faces, and I thought that was an interesting jumping-off point to do our own studies,” McGrath said. “They had suggested, because of their chewing — they chew all day; they eat for eight and a half hours a day and are only awake for 12 — that it was reasonable to say they just like chewing on the right side and that messes up their face, but it’s clear that apes across the board chew a lot and not all have this messed-up face pattern.
“So, it seemed clear to me that something else was going on,” she continued. “I thought about it, and I knew mountain gorillas were super inbred and endangered — there are only about 1,000 left — so I knew that was probably a factor. When I read more literature about experimental researchers — people using rats and mice and flies — I saw that people said asymmetry could be caused by environmental or stressful things in life, or in utero or inbreeding, but people hadn’t teased that apart really well. I thought it was a clear example of something very much like us that we could use to try to figure out why people get asymmetry. We always talk about that we love beautiful, symmetrical faces and choose mates based on how symmetrical (their faces are), so I felt like this could be an important paper to address that.”
The paper echoes: “Facial asymmetry correlates neither with tooth wear asymmetry nor increases with age in a mountain gorilla subsample, undermining the hypothesis that facial asymmetry is driven by chewing side preference. An examination of temporal trends shows that stress-induced developmental instability has increased over the last 100 years in these endangered apes.”
McGrath said, while her findings are clear, questions about cause remain.
“Asymmetry is defined as developmental instability caused by environmental or genetic stress, but here the inbreeding can do two things,” she said. “Inbreeding can create deleterious bad mutations and that could explain the asymmetry, but being inbred makes you more susceptible to the everyday stresses of life, so environmental stressors could be more pronounced. The western gorilla we expect to have higher environmental stress because they eat a lot of fruit and that’s not always around, compared to leaves, which the mountain gorilla eats, and which are always around. So, is it inbreeding or environmental food stress? We don’t know the mechanism behind the asymmetry.”
The paper, McGrath said, was years in the making.
“I’m a new hire here (at SUNY Oneonta),” she said. “We moved here last summer, so this is my first year. (When I was in college), I came in as a poli-sci major … then took an anthro class to fulfill a requirement, just like my students do, and I liked it; I started doing research and studying really ancient primates — like 40 million years old — and I got bit, I got the bug.”
Much of the work behind the paper, McGrath said, began during a post-graduate internship and hire at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.
“That’s where I actually worked on digitizing the whole skeletal collection, and it’s one of the biggest collections of apes in the world. They have (a lot) of ape skeleton material, so we 3D scanned it and got it online for researchers to use and that’s a big part of this project; I used the scans that I worked with way back then. Then I started my Ph.D. … in 2012, and we noticed, when studying the skeletal collection of mountain gorillas, that their faces were really messed up. So, I was a brand-new Ph.D. student and that’s when I actually started this project, 2012.”
“It was in starts and stops, and started (with) a lab rotation,” McGrath continued. “It sat on ice for some years, then I wrote a fellowship to move to France and a lot of this work was done in France from 2018 to 2020. I was a Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellow, and the EU gave me money to continue this work, so I proposed that this would be one of three studies.” The other two, she said, were previously published. McGrath said the paper was also informed by field work done in Rwanda and Belgium.
McGrath said feedback from the scientific community has been encouraging.
“The response has been really good, and it’s been pretty well-received, with a good amount of Twitter buzz,” she said. “There’s been buzz in the U.S., but also Spain and France and I’ve seen reports about it in other languages and Japanese researchers are sharing it.
“It feels good,” McGrath continued. “In general, science is such a slow process; sometimes you have to take a moment to enjoy these moments where other people are recognizing what you’re doing, because a lot of it is just the slow slog by yourself. This paper is nice, because I had colleagues to speak with and share ideas and talk about results as they came out, but often, the act of actually doing the science can be a little bit lonesome.”
McGrath said she’s hopeful for the potential of her findings to factor in human study.
“It has relevance for us understanding what does an asymmetric or symmetric face signal when we look at faces and we’re judging, whether humans or gorillas,” she said. “We’re so closely related that we can assume similar phenomena and there is good data to suggest that humans choose partners with symmetrical faces, so our study adds to that story. The next step that would make sense is looking at asymmetrical gorillas and seeing if they have trouble in love: do they get mates and do they have fewer babies?
“We could definitely study this in humans,” McGrath continued. “You don’t have to study the facial skeleton; you could study actual faces of living people. (Gorillas) are our second closest relatives, after chimps and bonobos, so we share the vast majority of DNA, so things that work in gorillas should hold true in humans; it’s worth testing.”
In the NewScientist article, McGrath adds: “I think it’s a really interesting possibility … that symmetry (is) a sort of reliable indicator of the genetic fitness of the (individual). I think our work supports that idea.”
The paper, too, states: “Facial symmetry is widely regarded as a reliable indicator of attractiveness and reproductive success in humans, while asymmetry is often used as a measure of early life stress. As both sides of bilaterally symmetric faces share the same genotype, it is expected that they will exhibit the same phenotype, except when individuals experience instability during development.”
McGrath said she hopes to continue her work, while also incorporating it into her teaching.
“I do plan to do more asymmetry work, with SUCO students helping me, because it’s a lot of work to landmark these skulls digitally and place these markers all over their faces and compare shapes,” she said. “It’s a big undertaking, so I have recruited already to help continue this work and expand it into other ape species and then analyze in light of more data.
“In my lab methods upper-level anthro class, we used the raw data — the statistical code and raw data — that I published with the study,” McGrath continued. “So, students are learning how to use these methods in the classroom and are going to use some of these methods in their own research.”
Find the full paper, “Facial asymmetric tracks genetic diversity among Gorilla subspecies” at royalsocietypublishing.org.
