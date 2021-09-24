For local taxidermists, the thrill of the hunt goes well beyond the woods.
Bob Borow, owner of Borow’s Taxidermy at 14122 state Route 28 in Delhi, said his passion has spanned decades.
“I started when I was a kid and I’ve been doing it 55 years,” Borow, 68, said. “I’ve been in this location (doing it) full time for 30 years. I got my degree in biology from Hartwick, and my dad and I hunted. I thought the skins were too pretty to just throw out, so I got a bunch of books and figured out how to skin and tan hides and started out doing it part time, like most everybody does, then business picked up enough that I did it full time.”
Curtis VanDewerker, 33, owner of Belvedere Mountain Taxidermy at 393 Doc Ahlers Road in Cherry Valley, said, though newer to the business, his interest in the craft was long piqued.
“I had had a couple deer mounted by a local taxidermist in Cherry Valley and he did it for 35 years,” he said. “At his shop, I asked him a lot of questions and if he’d ever be interested in training me. He said he might … and when he started to slow down, he gave me a call. I trained with him ... and I started off as a side business, just part time, and it grew and grew. It’s been 11 years since I trained … and eight years ago, I started doing it full time.”
The goal of taxidermy, VanDewerker and Borow said, is capturing a likeness.
“It’s to replicate any animal as close as possible to what it actually would look like in nature,” VanDewerker said. “It replicates the muscle structure, the skeletal structure and the expression of the animal. The best way to judge good taxidermy is to ask, ‘Does it look like what it would in nature?’”
“It’s the process of getting (an animal) skinned out: the hide gets treated with different methods, then you make or buy a mannequin to place under the carcass, then the hide is glued and sewn — mostly sewn — to the mannequin, with glass eyes to make it look like it’s alive again,” Borow said.
Locally, Borow said, deer commissions are most common, though his expertise runs the gamut.
“About half the business is deer heads and we do a lot of bears, small game and ducks and birds,” he said. “Anything that can be legally hunted and harvested can be mounted. I’ve got animals in here from all over the world. I’ve been through most of North America and to Africa three times; I’ve been to Alaska and Canada. I’ve got stuff in (the showroom) that you can’t see otherwise — a life-size kangaroo, a wallaby, a few monkeys.
“I just finished a piece … that was two life-size deer and a base made of hardwood with grasses and trees,” Borow continued. “And I did a standing grizzly bear fighting with a black bear on a base with running water between their feet with a dead fish in the water, a pump and the whole bit.”
Borow said his most memorable pieces include a museum commission of a life-size horse and a 14½-foot Burmese python, weighing “over 150 pounds.”
VanDewerker, too, said “any animal can be done,” and said he does “fish, birds, all different kinds of deer, and small animals such as foxes, bobcats, coyotes, snakes and lizards.” Some of his most unique mounts, he said, have included a domestic bull calf and a rattlesnake.
Advances to taxidermy technology, experts said, have enhanced the complexity of the craft.
“Maybe 25 to 30 years ago, they started making forms out of polyurethane foam — it’s solid, very dense and you can get much more detail,” Borow said. “When I first started, they used paper laminate forms, which were hollow and like heavy cardboard, and you really couldn’t modify them much; the plastic forms you can cut, shape, glue and change the position and that makes it much more artistic on my end and (I’m able to) give a lot more detail and variability. When I first started, it was straight, upright, turn left, turn right for a shoulder or neck mount. Now, there’s 20 or 30 positions and all different sizes just for deer heads, so the quality for everybody has gone up.
“I make a lot of my own (mannequins),” he continued, “because I’ve doing this before a lot of the hollow stuff was available, and I like to get unique positions that other people don’t know how to do. If someone brings me a picture, I can copy any position.”
About 40 years ago, Borow said, taxidermy associations began hosting regional, state and national competitions, many of which he participated and placed in, further elevating the craft.
“There’s definitely been a lot of changes, especially in the past 20 years,” VanDewerker echoed. “Taxidermy started right around the turn of the century, some earlier than that, but at that point, it was very crude and each taxidermist was making the mannequin with a variety of wood, plaster, papier mache and the bones of the animal. Now, there are several supply companies making (mannequins) and you can get them in a variety of sizes and poses. There’s also much better tanning technology — what turns the skin into leather and makes it so that it lasts a long time — and there’s no rotting. With the new technology, as far as tanning and the materials used, a good piece of taxidermy should look the same 30 years after as the day you got it.”
Both men credited upstate demographics and a recent influx of downstate hunters with keeping them busy.
“Geographically for me, it’s mostly (customers) within a 30- to 40-mile radius of Cherry Valley,” VanDewerker said. “Probably 50% of my work is within 20 miles, so it’s mostly locals, but as far as who they are, it’s a variety; it’s anyone interested in hunting, from a 12-year-old kid’s first deer to an older gentleman. They’re from all walks of life, but if they’re involved in hunting, they’re probably going to want to have some sort of trophy.”
“I’ve been getting a lot from down in the Long Island, city area, because they’ve got camps up here,” Borow said. “Beyond that, it’s (customers from) about an hour and a half driving time. Business is as good as it’s ever been. I get a lot of Stamford, Oneonta, Cooperstown. Lately, more women are getting into hunting, which is good. The biggest growth in the hunting industry has been women getting into it.”
The future of the industry, VanDewerker said, feels bright.
“I see the industry continuing growing,” he said. “Hunters in general are looking for high-caliber, truly trophy animals. I think years ago it was more about putting meat in the freezer — and that’s still a primary part — but now they’re looking for a trophy buck or a big fish … and then of course they want to preserve that memory.
“Society as a whole tends to (exhibit) a stronger anti-hunting push, so there are other areas that could have a negative effect on it,” he continued, “but I’m currently the vice president of our state taxidermy association, and I’m seeing a lot of younger members coming in.”
The “grunt work,” experts said, is one of the toughest parts of the job.
“The raw animal comes in and you remove that skin from the carcass, but that skin has to have every single bit of meat and flesh removed from it, so it truly is skin itself,” VanDewerker said. “The little bits of meat around the ears, eyes and noses are very difficult to remove without putting holes in. You have to remove so much meat that, if you put it up to the light, that skin can be seen through … but it’s very tough to get it that thin without holes and to get it consistent.”
“The nastiest part is the fleshing of the skin,” Borow said. “Doing the grunt work — skinning the heads out and fleshing the hide — is not fun, but it has to get done and that’s what takes a lot of time. It’s tedious, cutting and scraping all the meat and fat and getting the ears turned inside out so salt can penetrate, but it has to be completely clean so you can dry it and send it to the tannery.”
VanDeWerker and Borow said demand and long hours, too, can be challenging.
“I’m just getting so much work that it becomes difficult to get everything done as fast as I need to,” VanDewerker said. “Once next season rolls around, there’s more coming in, and I’m trying to make sure this season’s stuff isn’t too far backed up. I do 150 to 200 pieces a year, all depending on what type I get that year. A life-size bear would consume far more time than ducks, so if I have a lot of ducks or fish, it might be closer to 200.
“At the point I’m at … it’s busy year-round, but there’s definitely a peak from the opening days of hunting season through Jan. 1,” he continued. “That is the crazy time, when all the customers are bringing their deer to me, and it takes a lot of time to get them prepped and stored in the freezer properly.”
“I work seven days a week, 14 to 16 hours a day,” Borow said, noting that his busiest time is also September through January and that each deer head requires about eight hours of work. “I have to take them all in, get them skinned, in the freezer and start the tanning process, and there might be 150 pieces that come in in that stretch and the rest of the year is actually getting them mounted. I’m actually trying to slow the business down and not retire, but just not work 60 hours a week, so I’m only doing work for repeat customers from now on.” Borow said he averages 350 mounts annually, excluding feet and skulls.
The artistry and customer satisfaction, VanDewerker and Borow said, make it all worthwhile.
“Actually mounting the animals and doing the artistic work is the most fun; just doing deer heads gets boring after a while,” Borow said. “I enjoy what I do … and having somebody walk in and really like the work you do is really nice. Most people want the best quality they can afford and something that’s going to last, and I guarantee all my stuff. It’s an artform when it’s done correctly. You wouldn’t contract somebody to paint your portrait unless you saw the kind of work they were going to do, and I’ve got 400 or 500 mounts on display, so I tell people, go in and walk around before you decide.”
“I really like the artistic aspect of it, to truly make that animal look like what it did,” VanDewerker said. “When I’m done, I can look at it and really appreciate the true nature’s beauty of it. Of course, it is my source of income to support my family, but I really do enjoy the artistic aspect of it.”
For more information, find “Belvedere Mountain Taxidermy” on Facebook or call 607-264-3050. Reach Borow at 607-746-2560.
