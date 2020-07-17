Teen Talk: A tribute to my home

Every great milestone in life has its way of directing the mind backward to the road that led there, so it is only natural that the conclusion of my high school career has brought back many memories as I write this column in these days after my graduation from Richfield Springs Central School.
God’s kindly providence has granted me the great privilege of spending my entire life living in the same community, in the same house, and completing my primary and secondary education at the same school. Nothing makes a place feel more like a home than its sights and sounds stretching as far back as your mind can remember.
This is the place where I made my first Penance, first Communion and Confirmation. It was here that I learned life’s lessons, made wonderful friendships and hit a double into center field at our last baseball game. When I think back of my earliest years, I am filled with memories of trading action figures on the playground during recess, kickball games behind the school and Cub Scout meetings at the village library.
Three days after graduating, I found myself back in front of my school as I took a personal foot tour down the sidewalks of Richfield Springs past all the sites that were the backgrounds of so many memories. My stroll took me by the restaurants where I have dined on so many meals and later past the Spring Park clock that has served as our village’s most well-known landmark, adorning the intersection of U.S. Route 20, state Route 167, and Lake Street. This simple keeper of time that originally stood at attention in the middle of the road during the days of slower-paced automobiles tells travelers they have reached the almost-exact center point between Syracuse and Albany.
For most passers-by, this clock is probably a common artifact from a simpler time. But for me, the humble clock was my welcome home after every trip and a reminder of the home that I would be returning to as I embarked on every new adventure. As I walked up and down streets that I once spent dozens of bicycle rides on, my excursion brought me to Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church — the place where I have spent many of the most important moments of my life. As I concluded my reflections on the past, I realized that while Richfield Springs has watched me grow up, I have witnessed this village’s subtle changes, too. What were once empty fields now hold a grocery store and a pharmacy. The gas station that used to occupy my vision as I would daydream outside my fifth and sixth grade classroom windows is now only an empty parking lot.
My life in Richfield Springs has firmly convinced me that the rural small-town atmosphere is the best place to live out a childhood. Throughout my youth, I have often heard my peers lament that growing up in a rural area comes with a lack of certain opportunities. But as my life has shown, there are blessings that I have received from rural life that I would never have been able to experience elsewhere.
Perhaps the greatest aspects of a childhood in a small community are the relationships that you build and the lessons that you learn. Personal relationships are what make a place a community and not just another dot on the map. To live in a place where all your teachers personally know you and are often also a part of your life outside of school is something very special. The people who have become a part of my life through my church, school, volunteering at the food pantry, playing sports, participating in programs by the local American Legion post, and so many other local events are some of the most amazing things that have happened to me. In everything I have undertaken in life, Richfield Springs has always supported me all the way, and for this, I am very grateful.
Growing up in a small town has taught me the immense joys of life’s simple pleasures, like family breakfasts at Cassidy’s Diner after Sunday morning Mass, evening drives around Canadarago Lake, and after-school ice cream cones at Mister Shake’s on sunny afternoons.
In the sixth installment of my favorite movie series, Rocky Balboa said, “If you live in one place long enough, you are that place.” Many people feel like they need to go far from home to find their true selves, but for me, I am entering the next stage of my life with a firm knowledge of who I am, and much of this is thanks to the place that I call home. There are probably thousands of little towns like Richfield Springs across the country, but what makes Richfield Springs special is that it is my own.
Victor Gelfuso is a recent graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a freshman at Siena College. Readers can contact him at victor@gtechmarine.com and follow him on Facebook at victorgelfusospeaking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.