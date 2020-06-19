Teen Talk: America must live up to its promise

I've been contemplating for a while now whether to submit this column, as the subject matter is one that has caused great political strife in the last few weeks. I intend to make a career for myself in politics someday, and while I rarely get political online, I have found that there are some issues on which you cannot remain silent, this being one of them. Those who have a voice should always use it on behalf of those who do not.
As I write this, it has been a little over a week since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd begged for air. In the days since his death, political unrest in our country has skyrocketed. Peaceful protests were met with unnecessary violence from law enforcement, and subsequently those peaceful protests devolved into more unnecessary violence. I agree with those who say these riots are unwarranted, and should be stopped; I do not agree with those who ignore the deeper meaning behind these protests, and the reasoning behind them in the first place.
Those of us born with white skin can never understand the oppression black men, women and children face each day. Our privilege has blinded us, and will continue to do so unless we take action. There is a real problem in this country, one that has little to do with protesting and riots. The systemic racism that permeates our society is disgusting, and a real problem, one we have yet to acknowledge and fix.
This is far from the first time this has happened. This is not the first time we will see on the news that a black person has been killed by a white person. Unfortunately, it likely will not be the last time.
Each time this sort of thing occurs, each time we witness a modern day lynching, proper justice is not served. As long as the American people continue to make excuses for the perpetrators of race-based crimes, those race-based crimes will continue. Each time someone says "all lives matter," we take a step backward. Every human life does matter, but white lives are not in danger. Black lives are. Derek Chauvin being charged with second-degree murder is good, and his fellow officers who stood by and watched him take a life being charged with aiding and abetting murder is even better, but it is unlikely they will be convicted, much less serve the proper prison time. The challenges of prosecuting law enforcement officers are well documented in our history.
In order for us to move forward as a society, we must strive to defeat race-based prejudice wherever we see it. Sign petitions, attend protests and rallies in a safe manner, do more than just post on Instagram with support.
In my last column almost two months ago, I articulated the importance of sticking together in times of crisis, and I'll say it again now: We are all Americans. We all bleed the same, regardless of the color of our skin. It is important that the civil unrest in our country be stopped, but it is infinitely more important that we crush the warped and corrupt societal views which led to that unrest in the first place. Anger toward protesters is for many a mask to wear to hide inherent racism. A video of a burning building should not be more distressing to you than a video of a man begging for his life. Nothing is ever more important than human lives.
As a nation, we need to learn a lesson in tolerance. We are meant to be an example for the world, and this is how we do it. Not by committing acts of violence against people of color, disenfranchising American voters, oppressing our citizens' natural rights, and everything else we've been doing since the birth of this country, but by being tolerant and accepting, and letting people live their lives without caring so much about who they love, what god they worship, what color their skin is.
The United States was founded in 1776 upon the principle that all men are created equal, but we have failed to live up to that principle. Instead, we have spent more than two centuries acting like children, running wild around the playground complaining that the rules aren't fair. It is 2020. We are too old.
Kate Morano is a junior at Morris Central School. Readers can contact her at katefmorano@gmail.com.
