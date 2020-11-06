My first semester at Siena College has progressed with great joy. My course of study, daily routine and Siena’s campus atmosphere have all contributed to the happiness of these past months.
By undergraduate slumber standards, my 7:45 a.m. wake-up schedule is atypically early, and thus I often have the morning grandeur of Siena’s picturesque campus almost all to myself. While I have my morning breakfast, I am often joined by the college chaplain, Father Larry, as we discuss philosophy and spiritual literary classics like St. Augustine’s “Confessions” and Thomas Merton’s “Seven Storey Mountain.” After breakfast, I take my routine stroll under the shining trees on my way to daily Mass at the college chapel before setting about my work for the day.
One of my favorite things about college has been its atmosphere of ideas. This began on my first day, when college president Dr. Chris Gibson happened to walk by and we struck up a conversation about the political philosophies of John Locke and Jean-Jacques Rousseau.
A few weeks ago, I had another experience of intellectual thrill as I walked to the Standish Library carrying volumes of Anselm, Aquinas and Descartes in my arms as I set about writing my midterm paper for philosophy class. It was pretty amazing, holding centuries worth of thought in my hands as I watched the sun set behind Siena Hall while the bell tower rang out “Immaculate Mary” — one of my favorite hymns.
My days at Siena are filled with exploring the mysteries of the cosmos in astronomy, examining the inner workings of the mind in psychology, wrestling with the most profound ideas of human thought in philosophy, learning about the convergence of cultures in globalization and discovering lessons from the past in history. After my mind has had its fill for the day, my attention shifts to the soul for evening campus ministry events. This weaving together of the intellectual and the spiritual is what I have always loved about Catholic education.
By studying the works of the greatest minds of history, a person learns what it means to truly be human. Each discipline gives a hint to this fundamental question of life, and studying the liberal arts lets us come as close as we can to solving the mysteries of the human experience. When we enter the vault of our intellectual heritage, we see that many of our daily struggles, questions and feelings were common to peoples of all places and times. As the philosopher Allan Bloom has written, a classical education frees us from “the belief that the here and now is all there is.”
What lies at the heart of liberal arts education is the value of learning as an end in itself. This is a value that I wish I had adopted earlier in life. As I look back now, I see that I missed out on many opportunities that would have deepened my time as a young student. If I had been more receptive, perhaps I would have picked up on the keen observations about life in Shakespeare’s plays, or maybe I would now be able to read my favorite books in the French language in which they were originally written.
Education quenches one of the chief thirsts that distinguishes our humanity — the mind’s desire to know. It is an urge which we are all born with and which becomes evident in our time exploring the outdoors as a child or when we first find ourselves being able to read a book on our own. But somewhere along the line, that passion of learning for the sake of knowledge itself begins to fade. We stop wondering about the big questions in the midst of the distractions and diversions of daily life. As education becomes only a means to a paycheck, it turns into something mechanical — just another everyday task that we “have to do.”
This can partly be attributed to how fortunate we are to live in a society which guarantees us a basic education. It is human nature to be less appreciative of things which we expect to receive. In the famous words of Thomas Paine, “What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly.”
I think that we can easily reignite the passion for learning that we are all born with. By recognizing how marvelous our opportunities for learning are, we can increase our gratitude for any amount of education that comes our way.
John Locke wrote: “Education begins the gentleman, but reading, good company, and reflection must finish him.” So, then, college is a place to read the best books, to write the strongest words, to think the deepest thoughts, and to converse with the most brilliant minds. Our time in college and our lives on earth are too short for it to be anything but this.
Victor Gelfuso is a recent graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a freshman at Siena College. Readers can contact him at victor@gtechmarine.com and follow him on Facebook at victorgelfusospeaking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.