Teen Talk: College prep is a part of growing up

Growing up is scary. I’m not sure how it couldn’t be scary unless of course, one has their life all planned out and is following a step-by-step plan for each and every day. This school year marks my time as a junior at Oneonta High. With that being said, it also starts the college visit and thinking seriously about the future time of my life.
The questions about college — “Where are you going to go?” “What are you going to do?” and the answer from most of my peers is “I don’t really know.”
That’s completely okay. There are some people who really do have their whole lives planned out from the careers they want to the cars they’ll buy, but in reality most of us don’t. We’re using this time to research what we think we’d like to do and really honing our skills and what hobbies or activities we enjoy doing. Instead of asking a junior or senior “Where are you going to college?” try asking “What are your plans after high school?” It will help the person to not feel so pressured that college is the only acceptable answer, and one might learn a thing or two about the student.
Personally, I find the unknown scary, and I think a lot of other people can agree with me on that topic. The college searches and tours give me something to look forward to. Junior year isn’t too early to start looking for colleges and I think that’s a common misconception among my peers. Senior year is a little late because that is when you apply to colleges that should have already been toured. College seems like a long way away but, honestly, so did high school when I was in sixth grade, and look where I am now.
While I do think that college should be in one’s mind, it doesn’t need to be the focus of everything they do. This is because it can take away from the true meaning of the task. I had someone on Link Crew (an organization to help the OHS freshman get acclimated with their school) who said they were only doing Link Crew because it looks good on applications. While I understand where they’re coming from, there is so much more to Link Crew than just an opportunity to impress the board of admissions at a college.
I genuinely think that in order to impress the board of admissions, students just need to be themselves, prove that they’re willing to put in the time and effort to make their grades, and to exhibit the talent that they bring to the campus. A lot of pressure gets put onto students to go to college, whether it’s their family, their teachers or their friends. According to educationdata.org, 69.1% of high schoolers continue to college the fall after they graduate.
Being organized is also a big part of the college-looking and touring experience. Most applications to go on tours don’t allow usage of school email as a way of contact, so to be more organized I have one email specifically for all of my college-related communications. It’s really been beneficial to me, and it’s saved my school email junk folder from unknown senders. I also have plans for creating folders for each college that I’m touring, so I can keep track of the papers, pamphlets, maps of campus and whatever else I might pick up during and after the tours. At first, this seemed really stressful in a how-am-I-ever-going-to-manage sort of way, but if I can handle my junior year (which I most certainly can!) then I will be able to handle the college process.
I am excited for what this year has to offer, and what the future has in store for me. I’m constantly reminding myself to not wish away the present moment for the future, that’s probably the best piece of advice that I actually listen to. Not wishing away the present goes for anything and everything, it doesn’t just specifically apply to college. So, enjoy every moment. Be excited for life, and really savor each life experience, because in the future you might be thanking yourself that you did.
Anya Sloth is a junior at Oneonta City Schools. Readers can contact her at ansloth@icloud.com.
