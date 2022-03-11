Teen Talk: COVID taught me to really start living

Over winter break, my grandma took us on a trip to the Adirondacks, as she does every year. And every year, we visit a wildlife museum in Tupper Lake called The Wild Center. But this year’s visit was quite unique for me. This wasn’t the case because half of the museum was closed off due to COVID, nor because the weather wasn’t the best, but because of what they call the “Wild Lights.”
These “Wild Lights” are wrapped around a few dozen trees in the center’s woods, and between the trees runs a walking path. Sculptures rest amid the lights, and the center had an artist write a special piece of music to play in the serene forest.
During my own walk under the falling snow and among the light-strewn trees, I realized something: In focusing on what was in front of me, for once, I felt at peace. Maybe that exasperating cliché about stopping to smell the roses isn’t that far off after all.
Still, I’ve heard this particular piece of advice for the majority of my teenage life. In fact, if someone told me a year ago that I’d willingly admit to the wisdom in “smelling the roses,” I wouldn’t have believed them. So what changed? First, consciously trying to live in the moment was a big step for me and can be for all of us. But the biggest change — unsurprisingly — was the arrival of COVID.
I never thought I’d say this, but I think I’m grateful COVID came when it did. Without the virus’s arrival, I never would’ve put more focus on the things that matter the most to me. When COVID took everything from me — from all of us — I finally realized that the things I was missing in my life, like family, friends, recreation, and overall life experiences, were the things that make me happy. Funny how this list doesn’t include attaining perfect grades, getting perfect test scores, winning all my sporting events, or being accepted into a prestigious college.
Hence, I’m at last ready to embrace true change as I pull some of my focus away from success, and I channel it into the well-being of myself and those around me. Additionally, something I learned a long time ago (but failed to implement until recently) is that we should not just survive, but we should live. For the first time, I’m ready to start living. That’s not to say I won’t still devote a fair amount of time to school, or other activities that will help safeguard my future, nor will I stop working hard. But now, I want to work harder on the more important, intangible parts of my life rather than on the tangible, ego-driven parts of my life that our society decided should define who I am.
And living in the present, or making an effort to live in general, is good advice for all of us. Mental health hit an all-time low in 2020, so now that we’ve gained back some semblance of our normal lives, it’s high time we start pushing back on societal expectations and start lifting ourselves up. No, that doesn’t mean quit your job and go take a two-month Hawaiian vacation (even though I think we could all use one of those); instead, it means make an effort to prioritize what means the most to you over what you think will make you happy. I’m no scientist, but almost every study I’ve ever seen ranks happiness above success or money.
However, I realize that not everyone has the opportunity to put their happiness first. Many people must work harder than others for the necessities of life, as terrible a reality as that is. Some people also work harder for the happiness of others rather than themselves, and I hold those people to the utmost respect. The happiness of others is of vast importance to me as well, but I know there are countless other people who work a thousand times harder than myself for the well-being of others.
Nonetheless, to hop on that cliché train one more time, you only live once, so it’s up to you to determine the best course through life. Whether that course takes you to loved ones, to a dream job, to the other creatures of the Earth, or to take care of others, pursue it and never look back. The whole world is out there to experience; we just have to be brave enough to seek it.
Jordan Forbes is a junior at Oneonta High School. This is her Teen Talk debut. Readers may contact her at jforbes@oneontacsd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.