Teen Talk: Don’t let too much sun ruin summer

A little sunburn doesn’t seem like a huge deal.
The skin is red for a while, and it feels stiff and dry when touched. If the burn is bad enough, it’s very painful and it may blister. Although that may not seem like a reason to worry, over time, repeated sunburns can cause skin cancers like melanoma. Like all cancers, melanoma can spread to other parts of the body, and that is when it becomes fatal. If you notice a change in skin pigment, current mole or freckle, it would be wise to schedule a doctor’s appointment to get it checked out.
Another danger of too much sun is sun poisoning. This is a skin burn that can occur when one spends too much time in the sun. It can also be accompanied by a high fever, chill, nausea and diarrhea. Some treatments for sun poisoning are taking a cool (not cold) shower or bath or applying cool compresses, drinking a lot of water for the next few days following the poisoning and taking a nap or rest for a few hours so the body can recover and start the healing process. Sun poisoning can be very scary because it’s not obvious right away.
Sunscreen usage is key to being safe in the sun. Sunscreen that is SPF of at least 30 and says “broad spectrum” is recommended. Broad spectrum protects from both the A and B rays of the sun. Remember to re-apply every two hours as sunscreen doesn’t last all day.
Check the UV index for your location on that day. UV index is important to know because it shows how intense the sun is going to be and it’s on a scale of one to 12 with one being not very intense and 12 being very very intense. Avoid going outside between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. because that is when the sun is at its highest in the sky, and when the sun is most intense.
Avoid baby oil or other tanning products. We are in New York, and we don’t need to look like we’re from the Bahamas. A natural tan will happen over the length of the summer, so don’t worry! There are also self tanners that can be bought, and the best part is that skin cancers and age spots aren’t the side effects of the self tanning! If it is cloudy and overcast, sunscreen is still recommended as the ultraviolet rays can cut through the clouds and cause harm.
Some frequently-asked-questions are, “How long does sunscreen last and can I use expired sunscreen?” A bottle of sunscreen lasts three years, and definitely don’t use expired sunscreen as the oil that is in it can separate from the sunscreen itself and can aid in the burning process!
“How much sunscreen should I put on?” While this may sound gross, the needed amount is enough to fill 3 tablespoons, and most people don’t get anywhere near that amount.
Summer is meant to be a fun season, and to be out in nature and in the sun. When my eighth grade class took our class trip to Water Safari, we all got sunburnt. My mom had given me a swimming shirt to wear, but I didn’t want to wear it. So I paid the price. I had bright red skin across my shoulders and down my arms and my back was criss-crossed with white lines where my bathing suit had been. Other than that, I was a lobster. That wasn’t the worst part — sure, it was painful as heck — but the worst part was it itched and peeled. That was gross, and the moral of the story is wear the swim shirt your mom gives you AND re-apply the sunscreen frequently.
This summer is a fun time to hang with friends, (hopefully without masks) and go to the pools. But it’s not going to be very fun if one has to deal with being sunburnt very frequently, so take my advice and wear sunscreen. It’ll help prevent cancer, wrinkles, age spots and sunburns, and it’ll make this summer and enjoyable one to remember!
Anya Sloth is a junior at Oneonta City Schools. Readers can contact her at ansloth@icloud.com. The Daily Star is looking for another teen writer. Interested teens should contact Managing Editor Robert Cairns at rcairns@thedailystar.com for more information.
