Teen Talk: Don't add to the pressure of your own life

College decisions for the ‘22-23 school year are officially in!
Until yesterday I was waiting to hear back from only one school, Vassar College in Poughkeepsie. I really loved Vassar when I visited. Our tour guides were great and the students were super friendly. I scanned their course catalog and found myself actually getting excited about the classes. It seemed perfect. I had been rejected from my original first-choice, Wesleyan University, and so I felt like a lot was riding on my Vassar application. For weeks, I had been telling everyone that this was where I wanted to go to school. When I saw an email from the admissions office in my inbox on Monday, my heart jumped into my throat.
My nervousness surprised me. I had loved Vassar College during the short time I’d known it, but that had only been for a few months. At the beginning of the application process, my mom had to essentially drag me around on college tours. I had no previous attachment to any particular university. I was not one of those kids who has been dreaming of their college experience since kindergarten. And when I started to (read: was forced to) leaf through our gargantuan copy of Fiske Guide to Colleges 2021, I could find little difference between most of the schools. I remember glaring at my mom and admitting that I didn’t really care where I went. They all seemed to have identical programs, identical meal plans, and mostly identical students. The only real difference was the location. And that would be an easy enough thing to figure out, I could always tell if I liked a place as soon as I stepped out of the car.
Yet suddenly I was panicking over the prospect of a rejection. Where had this sudden heaviness come from? I used to experience the same kind of anxiety before cross-country races in middle school. I would assign so much importance to the race that I would sometimes stress about it for an entire week before. On race day, I would physically not be able to eat because I was so nervous. It took me a long time to realize that I was setting an impossibly high bar for myself, and then inevitably freaking out when faced with the prospect of not reaching it. But by now I have figured out how to deal with this oppressive mindset. Before I opened my decision letter from Vassar I did something that, to an outsider, probably seems a little strange; I pictured myself getting rejected. That actually made me feel much calmer, and made it hurt a lot less when, a few minutes later, I opened the email and got rejected for real.
Many parents seem to believe that the school their child goes to (or whether they go to school in the first place) will determine the trajectory the rest of their life will take. And in some ways they’re right, every decision determines the next one. But from what I’ve seen of the world, it is nearly impossible to predict the future. No matter how detailed your plans may be, someone or something will eventually throw a wrench in the works.
I’ve gotten into every one of my target/safety schools so far, and though I still don’t know exactly where my college experience will take me, I am currently working on picturing many different possibilities instead of trying to plan out my “ideal future.”
If you will be applying to college in the near future, or have a kid who is starting the application process, my best advice is to not worry too much about the outcome. There are tons of ways to have a good college experience. Actually, that’s kind of good life advice.
Let me rephrase: If you are currently an alive person, or know someone who is starting the living process, my best advice is to not put too much pressure on them/yourself. There are lots of ways to live a good life.
Lucia Marsiglio is a senior at Delaware Academy in Delhi. Readers can email her at luciakmarsiglio@gmail.com.
