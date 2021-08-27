Teen Talk: Embracing differences is a real education

I have spent a lot of time trying not to reveal too much about myself.
I was homeschooled until the fourth grade, but when I was 10 years old I stepped for the first time into a public school. And it was then I began to be educated. I don’t mean educated on math or science or literature. I know that’s what I was supposed to be learning, but I ended up learning something entirely different: I never can seem to stay on the same page as the rest of the class.
While everyone else learns how to calculate terminal velocity, I’m thinking about whether there is such a thing as soulmates or how it feels to be an astronaut and look at the world from so far away, knowing that everything that makes life worth living is down there thousands of miles below you, all contained on one miniscule green and blue marble tumbling through a great mass of stars and being continuously slingshotted around the sun.
While my classmates take turns looking through a microscope and listening to the teacher tell them proudly that the width of a human hair can be measured using only a tiny red laser beam, I am trying to understand the difference between good and evil, or if there even is such a difference.
Those first years of elementary school were when I realized that nobody else could read my thoughts. Up until that point, the idea of masking what I was thinking hadn’t occurred to me. Before attending public school, I always said what I was thinking and never had a quiet emotion. I yelled when I was mad, I cried an ocean when I was sad and, when I was happy, I laughed and hugged myself and ran in circles around the people I loved.
But after I went to school, I realized that was not how everyone lived. I began to feel painfully different. And out in the real world, it seemed, different was a bad thing. Nobody ever told me outright that different was bad. I never said it to myself. But that’s what I was beginning to understand.
In public school I learned that you’re supposed to smother yourself a little bit, as a form of defense. I learned to hide most of the time. In school, you have to ask permission to do things like stand up and talk and move around and just generally be a person. And to get permission, you have to single yourself out. And that, frankly, is terrifying.
So, rather than single myself out in a crowd of strangers, I sat and violently shook my leg up and down and tried to make a fortune-teller out of a tissue. After seven years of education, I am well versed in hiding my emotions and shaking my leg, and I have progressed from fortune-tellers to paper cranes. But I’m starting to realize something that I think my 10-year-old self knew all along. That lesson I learned about smothering myself, isn’t actually true.
As it turns out, real school isn’t real life. And in real life, diversity is a positive thing, not a negative thing. In real life, it is actually beneficial to be able to stand out in a crowd.
Our social structures still teach that the value of a person can be measured as good or bad. For example, we teach that criminals are bad, and policemen are good. I think we are beginning to realize that this is an extremely flawed way of looking at the world. But we have to be careful when reacting to this realization. At the moment, we are in danger of simply switching the roles and calling it progress. It will not help our situation to say that all policemen are bad and all criminals are good. Our task now is to find the nuance, the so-called shades of grey, in our world and protect them at all costs. This does not mean cutting up the spectrum and giving each shade its own name. This means allowing the spectrum of people to exist just as it is now, as a spectrum, and allowing people to blend together and shift between categories, without asking them to pick a side or explain themselves.
If we can do that, then we will have truly made progress as a people.
Lucia Marsiglio is a junior at Delaware Academy in Delhi. Readers can email her at luciakmarsiglio@gmail.com.
