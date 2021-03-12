Teen Talk: Equality is a right, not a luxury

I think a lot of people consider equality a sort of modern luxury; something only rich nations have the ability to “give” to their citizens; something we had to get to this point in our development as a civilization to be able to “afford”; implying that equality is somehow like toasters or indoor plumbing. I find this idea problematic.
Equality as a luxury is a troubling idea because it implies equality is not a basic necessity of life, like air, and that it is instead something we are in the process of inventing to make life just a little bit nicer. It implies that the natural order of things is that some racial groups make more money than others, and because we are a rich nation, we can afford to use our resources to “give” these minorities things like equal pay and equal access to education; it implies that to “give” oppressed people the same rights as historically less-oppressed people, is an act of altruism. It is not. Equality should not be a revolutionary idea.
Sometimes, when people feel our society is being threatened and accused of promoting inequality or injustice, they present the following defenses: they say “we freed the slaves”, or “we gave women the right to vote.” These are not strong arguments. Fixing a problem you created is not something to be proud of. If you smashed your neighbor’s car, buying them a new one is not an act of generosity. If you enslave a person, “granting” them their freedom does not make you the new Moses. Equality among people is the bare minimum. I’ll say it again, in case you forgot. This is not the natural order of things. For example: there is no logical reason for black women to make 62 cents for every dollar that a white man makes, or for a person of color to be less likely to go to college than a white person. There is no logical reason for this.
Some people want to argue that there is some logical reason for it; that there must be, because “the American dream is available to everyone”; they insist the only explanation for someone not going to college is that “some kids are just lazy”; they insist minorities themselves can be blamed for the wage gap. But to suggest the only reason someone might not go to college is laziness or lack of motivation is to suggest that people of color are inherently lazier and less motivated, which (I hope you don’t need reminding) is not true. So, because people of color are equally as hard-working as white people, and equally motivated, why are they less likely to go to college? By this time, I bet you can see where I’m going.
One reason people of color are statistically less likely to go to college is that their parents are less likely to be able to afford to live in a neighborhood with a “good” school system. And this person’s parents are less likely to be able to afford to live in the neighborhood with the “good” school, not because their parents were just “too lazy” to go to college, but because their parents’ parents also did not make enough money to get their kids into the “good” school. And I wonder if you can guess why this person’s grandparents probably didn’t make enough money to get their child into the “good” school system (hint: it’s not because they were “too lazy”). In Atlanta in the 1980s, the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Bill Dedman wrote a series of articles showing that banks would often lend to lower-income whites, but they would refuse loans to middle-income or upper-income blacks. This is part of the practice known as redlining. Redlining would have made it nearly impossible for this person’s grandparents to be able to buy a house in the “nice” neighborhood, and until Brown v. Board of Education in 1954, it was actually illegal for this person’s grandparents to be enrolled in the “good” school.
I hope I have now fully explained my assertion that the natural order of things is NOT for some racial groups to make more money than others. I hope you can now say without a shadow of a doubt that the only reason for the racial wage gap is the blatant racism embedded in our country’s social structure; racial inequality is not a tragic aspect of the natural world or of human nature that we must invent creative solutions to. Racial inequality is something we invented, is an invention we have been using for centuries, one we must now un-invent and abandon completely.
At the beginning of this piece I explained how I have a problem with the idea of equality as a modern luxury. I would like to revise that statement to say that I not only find it problematic, but profoundly backward. Racial inequality is our neighbor’s smashed car, it is something that is our fault and our fault alone. It cannot be blamed on simple human nature. Because at one point in time, our neighbor had a perfectly good car, and we, as a nation, are the sole reason for its destruction.
Lucia Marsiglio is a junior at Delaware Academy in Delhi. Readers can email her at luciakmarsiglio@gmail.com.
