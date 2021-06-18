Teen Talk: Grief makes a stronger individual

Losing a family pet is probably one of the biggest challenges I’ve ever faced.
We recently lost our 3-year-old cat, Remus. Quite a few people around Oneonta knew Remus; some people would walk their dogs down our street just to say hello to him. While Remus isn’t here anymore, his memory and spirit will always surround our family wherever we are and with whatever we are doing.
Grief is a strange part of life. It is only felt when we’ve lost something very dear to us, and yet it helps us to remember what we lost, whether it be our loved ones, relationships or even a family pet. While some aspects of grief can be negative, some positive aspects have been reported. Springer.com reported, “Eighty-four percent of those interviewed said that positive things had happened as a result of the death — it brought their family closer together, they learned to appreciate life more, and they found they were stronger and more capable than they had thought.”
There are seven stages of grief according to healthline.com. The first is shock and denial. Second is pain and guilt. The third is anger and bargaining. The fourth and fifth are depression, then the upward turn. The sixth is reconstruction and working through. And finally, the seventh is acceptance and hope.
Shock and denial is probably the most painful because all one wants is for that person or pet to walk through that door once again. They long for that companionship again, but the mind knows what the person doesn’t want to accept: that they are gone for good. It’s the finality that hurts.
Anger and bargaining and then depression also hurt. Anger can be lasting and bargaining involves playing the “what if” game. If one is spiritual, he or she may bargain with God to bring that loved one back — i.e. “I will be kinder, I will pray more, I will fix my bad habits.” Finally, there comes a point in time where one has to accept that a loved one is dead. Though the journey was painful, they are now a stronger person than before this happened. We can use the experience if we so desire, to help others through grief and pain.
For me, I was in shock for about 12 hours. How could Remus be dead? He was the most alive animal I’d ever seen and he loved life! I did feel some anger, but that was quickly extinguished with sadness for the loss of my best friend. We fostered him and his sister from the time that they were only 2 weeks old. My mother and I had to bottle feed them kitten formula every three hours and we would switch shifts. Thankfully, it was during the summer so I didn’t have to be in school.
I watched him grow up into a stunning, blue eyed, buff colored cat. He was a big cat, almost bigger than our Maltese-mix dog, Odie. Remus had such character, curiosity and personality that it is hard to believe he wasn’t a human in his past life. We miss him tremendously, but thankfully his memory lives on in each of the people’s lives that he touched.
Acceptance is important because it relieves the majority of the pain caused by death and grieving. It allows us to remember without feeling as though we’re being destroyed from the inside out. Finally, it allows us to share our story and coping mechanisms with others to help comfort and console.
If you have recently lost a loved one, go through pictures and remember the stories that went with those images. Laugh at the good times and cry with the sad. Have conversations with people in your family and talk about the memories that went with that individual. Most importantly, do not forget their value to you.
Anya Sloth is a junior at Oneonta City Schools. Readers can contact her at ansloth@icloud.com.
The Daily Star has an opening for a Teen Talk columnist. Interested high school students from Otsego, Delaware, Chenango and Schoharie counties may contact Managing Editor Robert Cairns at rcairns@thedailystar.com.
