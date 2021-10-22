Happiness is something that is simultaneously objectified and overlooked.
When we objectify things it is often because we don’t really understand them in the first place. This is certainly the case with happiness. The common view of happiness is that it is something to be attained, like money or fame. When we ask if someone is happy, what exactly is the response we expect? Yes? No? Both of those seem insufficient.
There isn’t really a concrete definition of happiness. Not a good one, anyway. Merriam Webster defines it as “pleasure or contentment.” This kind of happiness is not the meaning of life. We like to pretend it is, because wouldn’t that be nice and easy? But it isn’t. The point of life is not to be the most content bag of flesh you can be. The meaning of life, I think, is to live as much as possible, to be as fully involved in your life as you can muster, to participate in the ‘autotelic experience.’
The Hungarian psychologist Csiksentmihalyi described the autotelic experience as “a particular kind of experience that is so engrossing and enjoyable that it becomes ... worth doing for its own sake even though it may have no consequence outside of itself.” This is also known as the flow state. People have described it as feeling like entering an alternate universe, or even completely ceasing to exist. It is a state of extreme presence of mind. Csiksentmihalyi describes it as the real definition of happiness, and I tend to agree.
Humans have a unique ability to conceptualize and understand the world we live in. But most of the time, the world we see is uglier and wilder than we would like. It always has been, and always will be. Our problem is that we think we have to do something to change it. We see death and pain and think we have to do something to stop them. But death and pain, the ugliness and the wildness, have always been a part of life, and they always will be.
Funerals have always seemed very strange to me. I don’t mean that I find the recognition and honoring of a life to be strange. That, to me, is beautiful. But that’s not what most funerals are. Most of the time, people seem to be in a sort of shocked daze. I think it would be more meaningful if funerals tended toward a celebration of a person’s life instead of focusing on the strange anxious preparation for the imagined afterlife. One of the most daunting impediments to happiness seems to be our inability to let anything be sacred, our inability to rest and reflect. We spend too much time in anxiety, in preparation for the next thing, while never accepting the present moment. We lack acceptance in the worst way.
We try to make everything fit together so nicely, we pretend everything has a purpose. We tell each other, “they’re in a better place.” I hate it when people say that. I hate that phrase because what it really means is, “the world is a wretched place, it’s a good thing to get out of it.” And that is just a horrible thing to say. The world is not a wretched place. At least, it’s not exclusively a wretched place.
The world is a terrifying place, yes that’s true. The world is ugly and violent and frightful. There’s certainly no denying that. But it’s also wonderful. There’s no denying that either. There are things like automatic rifles, but there are also things like hammocks. There is murder, but there are also wildflowers. There’s war, but there is also music. The world might be wretched, it might contain every bad and horrible thing you can think of. In fact, it definitely does. But it also might contain every beautiful and fantastic thing you can think of, and in fact, definitely does.
But which do we pay attention to? Is the glass half full, or is it half empty? Neither. It’s completely full, half with air, half with water. You might say, “yes but the air doesn’t really count.” Why not? You need air just as much as you need water. You need delusion just as much as you need reality. You need optimism just as much as you need pessimism. You need happiness just as much as you need melancholy.
Lucia Marsiglio is a junior at Delaware Academy in Delhi. Readers can email her at luciakmarsiglio@gmail.com
