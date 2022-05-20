Teen Talk: If I could talk to my younger self

I recently had a conversation with my mom about what I would say to the 13-year-old Anya Sloth.
My mom and I had a quality conversation, and yet even after that conversation ended I took some time to think about everything I would tell that confident, funny, kind, sweet and beautiful young girl.
When I was 13, I was in seventh grade. Overall, middle school was pretty good to me. But there were some really rough patches, and the majority of them landed when I was 13. As a young teen I was obsessed with gaining others’ validation. While I appeared confident, inside I was screaming at myself not to embarrass myself or speak my opinion or basically do anything that would set the other girls against me.
I cringed when I spoke an opinion. It felt like everyone just stared at me like I had three heads. I would cringe internally. What I wish I’d known then was that nobody is really paying attention to you because they’re so focused on themselves. I really could’ve saved a lot of stress on my part because I always thought that everyone was watching me. It took me until my sophomore year of high school to realize that I wasn’t the focus of everyone else. I definitely wasn’t invisible. I was involved in sports and other activities where I met a lot of people, but I wasn’t the focus. Now I gain validation from individuals who really matter to me.
As a person, I sometimes can be quick to judge something without even trying it out. I wish I could tell a younger me to try something new, and keep an open mind. This is something I STILL have not mastered, and I’m a junior in high school. Looking back, I missed out on quite a few things and I regret that, but looking forward I am open to new opportunities and super excited for what the future holds.
Don’t rush growing up. I always wanted to be “older” it seemed that the older I was, the more I got to do. I never really thought about the added responsibilities I would have as I got older. Growing up can be the hardest thing to accomplish.
What we learn in school is only half the battle. The social and emotional side of learning is so vital to growing up. Learning how to deal with different types of people, and learning how to appropriately speak to someone older than you, or that has more authority than you isn’t something that you can learn from a textbook.
As a high school student I have a lot of responsibility. Homework, classwork, community service, and even writing for The Daily Star keeps me up on my toes. Younger me would never have dreamed about any of this. She would’ve just wanted to be older to drive a car, and hang out at her friend’s houses and have it not be a "play date" that was set up by the parents. I don’t wish to be younger again, I just wish that I hadn’t wanted to be older so bad. To have kept my childhood a little longer.
Well, I don’t have a time machine so I am stuck in the present, but that doesn’t mean I can’t change the future. I have learned a lot over the years, but I still have a ton more to learn. I will always be a student of life and I’m OK with that. As humans we are engineered to keep learning and then we can teach the younger generations. I hope that someone who is going through what I went through reads this and takes a different approach to themselves.
Anya Sloth is a sophomore at Oneonta City Schools. Readers can contact her at ansloth@icloud.com.
