Teen Talk: India needs our help to defeat COVID-19

In the past month, India has seen a wave of coronavirus cases which have devastated the country.
As of May 6, more than 8 million cases had been reported in the previous 30 days, with 300,000 new cases being reported every day. The number of fatalities in a 24-hour period exceeded 3,000 for nine consecutive days.
Hospitals are so overwhelmed with coronavirus patients that there has been a severe shortage of medical oxygen. Most recently, dozens of people died in hospitals in New Delhi and Karnataka after the hospitals ran out of oxygen. People are dying in ambulances enroute to the hospital, and in parking lots outside overwhelmed medical centers. There aren’t enough vaccines; only 28.9 million out of 1.39 billion people have been fully vaccinated — less than 3% of the population. If this lack of necessary medical supplies and shortage of vaccines is allowed to continue, it will be impossible for India to recover from this crisis. Here’s what we can do to help:
Give India is a nonprofit organization which is helping to provide monetary relief to ease the burden of COVID-19. It can be accessed through its Instagram or through the fundraiser being run on its behalf by the meme site quentin.quarantino. As I write this, the fundraiser has raised nearly $420,000. Direct Relief and Oxygen for India are working to obtain and distribute oxygen concentrators and cylinders for free. Other organizations such as Project Hope, Association for India’s Development, and The Indian Red Cross Society are working to provide medical equipment such as ventilators, bedside monitors, surgical masks and face shields, as well as working on distributing vaccines. Anybody who wants the donation links can feel free to email me.
Donations are helpful in the short term, but vaccines are the only long-term solution. The U.S. has come out in support of waiving patent protections on the Covid-19 vaccine, which would narrow the gap between rich and poor countries. Currently, major vaccine producers like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are making billions selling their vaccines to wealthy countries, and countries like India are left behind. This must change if the world is to see a serious progression in the fight against the coronavirus, or we risk turning this crisis into a third-world pandemic while the rest of the world is vaccinated, safe, and back to normal. The U.S. is currently debating donating excess vaccines to India, and we need to do our part to make that happen. Writing to our senators, representatives, and members of the Biden Administration to let them know that the American people want to support India could make a world of a difference.
In my columns, I have tried to write about topics that are relevant in today’s world but also carry some personal meaning or resonance in my own life, and this one is no different. My chemistry teacher is Indian, and I consider her to be one of the greatest people I have ever met. She has pushed me to be a better student and a better person in so many ways, and it hurts me to see her in pain because of the situation in her home country.
We are so lucky to live where we live in the world, and to have the means necessary to defeat this pandemic without outside help, but other countries simply do not have that luxury. One of humanity’s greatest characteristics is its tendency to rally together and help those who need it, and that is what we must do now. The world will never move past this pandemic unless we work together to do so.
I ask you to please keep India in your thoughts and, if you are religious, in your prayers. Donate if you can. If not, spread the word and share the links for others to donate. Hopefully soon we can leave all of this in the past, and I truly believe there is a better future ahead of us.
Kate Morano is a junior at Morris Central School. Readers can contact her at katefmorano@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.