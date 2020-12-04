Teen Talk: Inflation of grades sign of a larger problem

Over the past 50 years, grade inflation, where schools give more A and B grades and fewer C, D and F grades, has become more and more prevalent in our school system.
According to Forbes, 15% of all college grades in the 1960s were A; today, that number has skyrocketed to 45%. Just as economic inflation reduces the value of the dollar, grade inflation reduces the value of grades, destroying academic standards, making it more difficult to distinguish between average and above-average students, and highlighting one of the many detriments of the profoundly flawed way in which the United States educates its children.
C grades should be average when following a normal bell curve, being the grade that more than half of all students should be receiving. There should be no more than 2.5% of students who receive an A grade, but this isn’t the case, and it can be detrimental to a student’s performance. A less-than-perfect grade lets students know what they are doing right and what they need to improve on. When everyone gets an A regardless of performance, students are never made aware of the things they could be improving, and they stagnate. Sometimes, students need to fail and make the necessary corrections in order to succeed, and the current system does not allow students to do that.
In most cases, it all comes down to the parents. As time goes on, parents are less willing to hold their children accountable when they don’t do well, especially in recent years when above-average grades are not an accomplishment so much as an expectation. Policies that keep children from receiving a zero, failing the first quarter of the year, or even being held back a grade empower parents to place the blame on educators when their child’s performance is subpar. These types of parents raise students who never learn accountability for their actions, who continue to blame educators for poor marks all the way through college. These students even go as far as to leave bad reviews for professors simply because they received a bad grade, pushing educators towards grade inflation as a form of appeasement.
This is not to suggest that the grading system in itself isn’t inherently flawed. It absolutely is. There have been enough effective arguments against grading over the years that the system should have changed by now. Even the creator of standardized testing denounced it, deeming it unable to be used in an actual school setting. The performance levels of American students as opposed to students in Finland, where the education system is more laid back and less focused on grading, is more than enough evidence to show the weakness of our grading system, and a weak grading system is indicative of a weak education system overall.
Unfortunately, there is no magic solution to this problem. Place too much emphasis on grades and students will become disinterested in what they are learning; not enough, and they won’t have any reason to push themselves to do well. Give too many students A grades and they won’t try to improve; fail too many students and they will stop trying at all.
At what point do we stop considering students who score average to be failures? At what point do we teach students what their strengths and weaknesses are in a productive way, helping them to fix those weaknesses rather than putting them down? We view students with a “one size fits all” mentality, and as long as we do so, we will continue to cripple generation upon generation of students until problems like grade inflation will become permanent fixtures of a flawed education system.
Kate Morano is a junior at Morris Central School. Readers can contact her at katefmorano@gmail.com.
