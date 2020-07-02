Teen Talk: Isolation spurs renewed interest in learning

I’m not going to gloss this over: COVID-19 stinks.
For the obvious reasons, of course (the deaths of hundreds of thousands, the pain and suffering of millions), but in ways that none of us would have ever predicted. The news these days is pretty bleak. Our minds are full of fear about contracting the virus or spreading it to the ones we love. So, I’ve elected to write something a bit more lighthearted during these decidedly dark days. Please enjoy the ensuing 700 words as I regale you with my quarantine escapades.
I started off in mid-March like all my peers. I was excited. Extra spring break, I told myself. I can coast through the rest of the year afterward. As the two-week incremental ‘breaks’ kept accumulating as per our governor’s orders, I was forced to acknowledge the unfortunate fact that human contact with anyone other than my mother was strictly off limits. Let me enumerate how sobering a realization this is to a busy teenager: it is tantamount to apocalypse (which is probably not as much of an exaggeration as we think).
Of course, I don’t in any way mean to diminish the pain and suffering of those who have contracted COVID-19, or worse, those who have lost those they love to the virus. My heart goes out to all those affected by COVID-19. My objective here is to distract my readers from the our dystopian reality, even if only for the few minutes it takes them to finish reading my column. We must respect the gravity of our situation, but we cannot forget to nourish our souls through laughter and joy.
COVID-19 spelled out the destruction of my social life, along with those of all my peers. I spent a good two weeks grieving my utter isolation from the rest of humanity. I watched Netflix. I rewatched series I had seen seven times already. I ate popcorn. I even did a face mask. Suffice it to say, times were desperate.
One of the many strengths of the human spirit though, if not the foremost, is our ability to cope with adversity. As trivial as my adversity was, I still needed to find an appropriate outlet for the energy left in my body each day, having not talked it all out to my friends and teachers like I would have a few weeks earlier. With this goal in mind, I found that I could soak up a majority of my days through developing some new hobbies.
Though everyone has different interests, I found that anything to do with the kitchen really helped to calm my nerves. A little bit of backstory — I am a kombucha fanatic. My family has been drinking it for a year. At the peak of my near-insanity, I decided that my new hobby would be kombucha brewing. I hopped on my laptop, ordered a SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast), and made some sweet tea, just like the stuff in the south. A few days later and a lot of “That looks so gross!” from my mom, I had made my own kombucha. For those who aren’t familiar with the drink, kombucha is an ancient beverage that ferments sweetened tea with a culture of yeast, similar to beer or winemaking but without any alcohol content.
I devoted a few weeks to kombucha brewing and I felt that I had a new purpose in life. I was going to become a professional ‘booch brewmaster, despite the many protestations of disgust from my family members aimed at the ‘placenta’ on our counter. While I take chagrin at this insult to my SCOBY, I do recognize its relevance due to its appearance as a gelatinous, translucent, goop.
As the old adage says, though, all good things must come to an end. I lost some interest over time in my kombucha making. My new project was sourdough bread. For the following three weeks, our house was part abode, part commercial bakery. My kombucha quietly continued fermenting, but it didn’t receive nearly as much attention as it had previously. My main devotion was the rise and fall of my sourdough levain (read with a pretentious French accent), water to flour ratios, and the dreaded guesswork at how long I should let my loaf rise.
In turn, my bread obsession has also subsided, but I’ve begun to sense a pattern. Every time I pick up a new hobby, I make sure to do plenty of research. In fact, I strongly suspect I wasn’t ever really interested in the end products in the first place, but rather, the outlet each hobby provided me to continue learning. For, the most unforeseen consequence of COVID-19, personally, has been the rekindling of my voracious desire to learn.
Matthew Frederick is a recent graduate of Oneonta High School. He plans to continue his education at SUNY New Paltz in the fall. Contact him at mfrederick.teentalk@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.