As a young person who is trying to find their way in the world, I think it is important to know the different aspects of an unhealthy relationship.
In my mental and emotional health class I learned about the One Love Foundation in memory of Yeardley Love, a college lacrosse player who died because of relationship violence. She was in an unhealthy relationship for just more than three years when she decided to finally break up with her boyfriend. That night he got drunk, broke down the door to her apartment and beat her to death. It is an increasingly common occurrence and not just for college students.
There is one common thread among all of the cases: the victims did not recognize the warning signs of an unhealthy relationship. It is really hard to recognize or believe the signs if one is in an unhealthy relationship.
One of the first signs is that the victimizer will try to isolate the victim. That does not mean that they will drag them off into the woods. It means that they will make excuses for the victim to hang out with them and persuade the victim to spend time with them instead of spending time with friends or family. Another sign is that if the victimizer is called out for being isolating or overprotective, they will get very defensive which can turn violent.
Guilt tripping is also a very big part of an unhealthy relationship. The aggressor may gaslight and guilt trip the victim because they are afraid that the victim will leave them for someone better. That leads the victim into feeling that they are trapped.
What a lot of victims didn’t account for was a plan for after the breakup. In most cases the victim stayed at their own home. Even though the door was locked, the aggressor still knew the victim would be at their own home and decided to take advantage of that fact.
If one is to break up and end an unhealthy relationship, they should have a clear and concise break up plan before they break up. They should tell parents and friends so that other people are aware of their situation. They should also stay at another person’s house. If the aggressor thinks the victim is at home they would have to go through more obstacles to try to find the victim.
Lastly, the victim should turn off their online location if their aggressor has access to it. On most applications that track your location, it is fairly easy to turn off. If the victim feels that they are safe enough to stay home, they should have a friend stay with them.
I feel that since I learned about Yeardley Love’s story in class that I need to share this information with others. My high school senior class will be leaving high school in spring of 2023 and I think all of us need to be aware of the potential consequences that come with an unhealthy relationship.
This is not something that I want anyone to learn from experience. I feel that if we can educate individuals on the signs of an unhealthy relationship that the chances they will get into an unhealthy relationship will go down.
Anya Sloth is a senior at Oneonta High School. Readers can contact her at ansloth@icloud.com.
