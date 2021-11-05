Teen Talk: Lessons from early days of freshman year

One of the most influential experiences in a person’s life is their first semester at college, the beginning of the transition from childhood to adulthood.
I am now halfway through my first semester at American University, and my college experience has certainly been an enlightening one so far. Here are some words of advice for the first semester of college.
Your roommate probably won’t be your best friend, and that’s okay. Since moving in, I’ve only met a few people that do everything with their roommate and consider them their best friend. I’ve met plenty more people who constantly bicker with their roommates, and others who just don’t talk to them at all. That’s what your RA is for. Talk to your roommate if you’re having problems, and if that doesn’t work, go to your RA and they will help find a solution. If you still can’t get along even after working with your RA, it may be time to switch rooms. One of my closest friends switched rooms because of problems with her roommate and her neighbors, and has been much happier since making the switch. Remember, you’re paying a lot of money to be there; don’t suffer through a bad situation if there is a way out.
Devise a method of organization as early as possible. I have a monthly calendar where the most important assignments, like tests and papers, are written. I also have my class schedule written on the corner of the calendar. I also keep a weekly planner on my iPad in order to plan out which assignments to do each day.
Find a spot to study other than your dorm. I cannot stress this enough, do not spend the whole day sitting in your dorm. Not only is it bad for your mental health, but if you are constantly in the room, your roommate will never have any time alone in their dorm, which can cause a lot of conflict if you’re living with an introvert.
Most colleges have a Starbucks somewhere on campus nowadays, and coffee shops are always a good place to study. Most buildings on campus will have study areas with couches, tables and charging outlets, and those are also a good place to camp out for a few hours and get some work done. Depending on the town you live in, there will likely be some good places to study off-campus as well. My favorite places to study in D.C. are Tryst Coffeeshop in Adams Morgan, reading rooms at Library of Congress, and the Kogod Pavilion at the National Portrait Gallery.
Don’t set off the fire alarm. This may be specific to my school, but we have fire drills all the time. As I write this, I am running on no sleep, because we had two fire drills last night.
Sometimes people pull the fire alarms for hazing rituals, sometimes they burn food in their lounge, and more often than not they forget to empty the lint trap on the dryer. Whatever the reason is, it’s extremely annoying for everyone else. Unless you see flames, do not pull the fire alarm. Watch your food when you put it in the oven so it doesn’t burn. Learn to do your laundry, and check the lint trap before you turn the dryer on. Do not be the reason 1,500 freshmen are evacuated from their dorms in the middle of the night. Do not be that person. Nobody wants to be friends with that person.
While it is important to be independent and learn to thrive on your own, don’t be embarrassed if you’re still confiding in your parents. I always said that once I moved away, I would only need to talk to my mother once a week, and now I text her every night when she gets home from work to let her know that I’m ready for attention. Living on your own can be scary, especially if you’re hours away from your parents, so don’t be self-conscious about keeping in touch frequently with your parents.
Lastly, while it is important to challenge yourself academically and stay on top of your schoolwork, don’t forget to have fun, too. The best thing for your mental health will be to find a healthy balance between school work and social interaction. Remember that college is a time to learn, but also to grow and figure out who you are and what you want out of life.
Kate Morano is a graduate of Morris Central School and a freshman at American University in Washington D.C. Readers can contact her at katefmorano@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.