I used to love dystopia stories: The thrill of figuring out a new society, the joy of getting to know complex, brave characters and the sheer creativity of new worlds were virtually unmatched by real life experiences. But now? Now I have to be selective in what dystopias I read.
Now I can’t watch futuristic TV shows. Now I have to be careful that the destructive fantasies to which I’m exposed aren’t too much like my own reality. Dystopias used to provide an escape from the real world; now they’re only a reminder of potential impending disasters. and the most frustrating part is that my adversity to dystopias reflects how the world is taking away my carefree, teenage life and replacing it with everyday angst.
I look around me and, especially in recent years, I don’t see a world that represents freedom, liberty and happiness. Instead, I see corrupted societies that are too busy arguing to defend basic human rights, conserve precious resources and slow down the imminent, deadly climate disaster.
Worse even, I look to my own country, expecting to see a flourishing democracy, a nation of immigrants and patrons of independence, yet I see racists, demagogues and criminals. Still, I’ve always had an idealistic vision of the United States and always believed in the power of democracy and inclusion. What’s more, I’ve always felt proud to be an American and always felt safe in this country. But lately, surrounded by increasing gun violence, the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned, and violent partisanship, I can’t say that I’m wholly proud to be an American. Moreover, and this is something I never thought I’d say, I don’t feel wholly safe in America anymore.
The sad part is, I’ve become desensitized to things like gun violence. Of course every report is a tragedy, and I’ve shed my fair share of tears, especially in the last few weeks because of the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. Even so, seeing gun violence in the news is commonplace for my generation. What’s changed for me now, besides the frequency of the attacks and their brutality of course, is how little many politicians seem to care about human life.
I remember attending the first March for Our Lives in Washington, DC in 2018, and back then I felt so powerful, like I could affect real change. Now, seeing the lack of action in the wake of so many tragedies, I feel as though the federal government doesn’t care about me. I — and so many others —are left wondering, “When is it our turn? When will be the day that my school suffers at the hands of an active shooter?” Because at this point, the possibility feels more like a “when” than an “if.”
Further, I wonder if I’ll ever have full control of my own body if Roe v. Wade is overturned. I’m left questioning if politicians will stop at revoking my right to an abortion, or if they will try to control me further. The scary thing is, if I can’t make decisions about my own body, what is mine in this world? What is truly guaranteed? Human rights? Basic protections? Because those “musts” already feel violated, and I, as a 17-year-old, don’t feel as if I can do much to change that reality. I’m forced to live in an unforgiving world, forced to depend on politicians who don’t seem to pay attention to their own constituents.
With these concerns, it’s a miracle I even worry about the future, but I do. I worry because the impending climate crisis, probably the most dystopian-like reality (an oxymoron, I know), will hit my generation harder than my grandparents’, and even my parents’. Yet, again, not enough people seem bothered that their children will suffer even more than the current population. But, it seems to me that many people don’t even believe in science, so why would they believe in the scientifically-proven crisis to come? Too many are content to muck up the world and leave our youth to clean it up, assuming there’s a world left to clean.
Given all of my fears, all of my concerns, I can’t bring myself to honestly say that I feel safe anymore. and I know that these massive issues aren’t as cut and dry as I’m making them out to be; they take time, patience and cooperation to solve. I’d just love to see those who are fortunate enough to have global impact make more of an effort to change the world for the better. Action is what I’m asking for because action towards a better future will breed hope, something I, and too many others, are desperate to feel.
Jordan Forbes will be a senior at Oneonta High School this fall. Readers may contact her at jforbes@oneontacsd.org.
