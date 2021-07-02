Teen Talk: Look for the magic and poetry in life

We greatly undervalue things that are not lucrative and it is evident in the way we talk about them.
We only call people dancers if they make money doing it. We only call people singers if they make money doing it. But if you dance, aren’t you a dancer? If you paint, aren’t you a painter? If you write, aren’t you a writer?
I think we should not define art so specifically and stop gatekeeping it altogether. I think we should think of art and poetry the way we should think of magic. For example, if someone says, “That was magic,” you might assume they mean it was supernatural. But the word magic can mean lots of different things.
It can mean an exquisite deceptionist pulling things out of a hat. It can also mean the work of tiny people with wings. Magic can also mean looking at the stars and feeling impossibly alive. Magic is also what happens when children come screaming into the world through a bloody adventure called birth. Magic is also the phenomenon of time moving by us like water around a fish, and us swimming by without thinking.
Magic is music sending you back to a moment you thought had been lost forever, but when you hear the notes you can see in front of you the raindrop-streaked window and your small-fingered hand tracing the watery trails, despite the distance, despite the time, despite the wrinkled skin that now surrounds your smile.
The word “magic” can be used to describe all of those things. And the word “poetry” can be used the same way. Emily Dickinson once said, “If I read a book [and] it makes my whole body so cold no fire ever can warm me I know that is poetry. If I feel physically as if the top of my head were taken off, I know that is poetry. These are the only way I know it. Is there any other way?”
Poetry is not just verse and diction and rhyme. Poetry is not figurative language and alliteration. Indeed poetry is not objective at all. There is no very methodical or consistent way to describe it. Poetry is simply art made from words. Something beautiful made with language. An exceptional graduation speech? Poetry. A breathtaking line in a movie? Poetry. A line from a cookbook that makes you pause in your pasta sauce stirring and laugh for a minute? Poetry.
Just as there is no formula for bringing the magic out of life, there is no formula for bringing the poetry out of writing. A book can be wildly successful, and still not be poetry. A book can have a clean story arc and a gripping plotline, and still not be poetry. But a book can also have a jagged story arc, possibly no plot, and be beautiful poetry.
The difference between art and non-art is not accuracy, or the format, or the punctuation. It is the life you put into it. To make a work of art is to take some piece of yourself that was previously hidden away in some part of your soul and bring it out into the world and make it alive using brushes or paint or sound or stone or words. To make a work of art is to give away a part of yourself to the world, to let a piece of yourself go walking around outside your body. Like an organ that has grown legs. Like a child made of thoughts.
And so artists, like parents, must be very brave and very strong. And hope that they’ve made something strong enough and brave enough and beautiful enough to hold itself up among the giants it must walk beside. And anyone who can do that, anyone who is brave enough to give away a part of themself, is a true artist in my book.
When we ask children what they want to be when they grow up, we expect them to say only one thing. But nobody is just one thing. That is what makes life interesting, that is what gives life magic. All life isn’t magic, that’s true, just like all writing isn’t poetry. But poetry is what makes literature worth reading, and magic is what makes life worthwhile.
Lucia Marsiglio is a junior at Delaware Academy in Delhi. Readers can email her at luciakmarsiglio@gmail.com.
