It’s hard to believe that I graduated a little more than a month ago.
Education is important, that much is usually gone without saying. The opportunities that were given to me through education were plentiful. Through the Oneonta education system I was able to discover my love for the sciences at an early age. Grade 3 with Mrs. McKee to be exact. I don’t remember all the experiments we did, but what I do remember was how with a teacher who loved science, my love for science grew and grew.
I was too young at that age to really understand how important it was for females to be in STEM, but now as I head into a STEM major at SUNY Plattsburgh I understand the importance of being another female succeeding in the world of science.
I want to thank the administration and teachers at Center Street Elementary School. I was there from 2010-2012 before the school was closed down. It was at Center Street that I met a lot of my childhood friends, some of whom I am still friends with to this day, and others who I reconnected with in high school. Center Street taught me that good character in a person always starts with kindness and willingness to lend a hand to help.
When Center Street closed down, childhood best friends were split as we all moved to other elementary schools in the area. I was fortunate enough to go to Greater Plains, meet new people and bring the lessons that I had learned at Center Street with me. As I grew up a little at Greater Plains, I was able to enjoy being a kid as well as think about the next big step: Oneonta Middle School.
Middle school for me was hard and yet it was rewarding. I excelled in the sciences and learned that math takes more practice than I had anticipated. I was able to discover a new instrument that I grew to love, and as always, continue my singing. I met my best friend in middle school and that relationship helped me through the hard times as well as the good times. I really started to run in middle school, which allowed me to make even more friends and experience healthy competition and gave me workouts that really made me have to persevere. It gave me yet another family.
High school was the most exciting schooling time of my career. This was mainly due to COVID and having to attend school online. Instead of being able to say “hi” across the classroom to friends, we all just silently stared at one another through our computer screens. Sports were canceled and drive-by birthday “parties” became the norm for a year.
Finally, after COVID really “ended” we were 3/4ths of the way through my junior year. The SAT’s were taken and then college tours started. I think I did the majority of my tours during senior year, actually. I thought I had my whole life figured out college-wise. I thought I was going to become a pediatric oncologist from studying at Colgate University. When that didn’t work out, I was forced to look at other institutions and then I fell in love with Plattsburgh.
High school taught me to work hard because it will pay off. Perseverance is key, and remaining humble will get you far. One will go through multiple challenging courses throughout their highschool career, and a message I have is to just keep trying. Reach out to your teacher, vocalize your issues because they cannot read your mind. If these steps are taken, one will have a successful academic experience.
It’s really weird being graduated because I am an alumna of Oneonta High School but I haven’t yet started classes as a freshman at Plattsburgh. I am so excited to go to college and run and make new memories, but some of my favorite memories will be from Oneonta.
To anybody reading this who is still in school: You’ve got this! Hang in there because the end result is amazing and school is providing the tools needed in the real world. Not necessarily geometry or calculus, but it’s providing you the opportunity to make new friends and become a responsible individual, while under the watchful eye of the administrators.
The most important lesson that I learned was to enjoy the moment. Nothing lasts forever, and I’ve enjoyed so many moments in school, and I’ll hopefully enjoy more in college as well.
