Teen Talk: Make time for hobbies, passions

So here we are: I’ve made it halfway through my first semester at college. I’ve got about five more weeks until I’m back home for an extended winter break, and about eight weeks until our academic semester officially comes to a close. What does it all mean? A whole lot of work — essays, projects, exercises galore. Working on academics in college is a lot different than high school; chiefly, the classes I’m taking are ones that I’ve specifically chosen, so I’m more passionate about doing the assignments than perhaps I was during high school. But even so, it’s hard to avoid burnout if I’m not careful.
This semester has taught me a great deal of things in a short period of time. Time management is probably the most crucial of all those lessons. However, there are other important ones as well: learning to live in (essentially) a walk-in closet with another person, ways to introduce yourself other than your name and your major, and how to find the best bagel in town on a Saturday morning. But to me, the biggest takeaway from this semester is not necessarily new knowledge, but a reminder of something I’ve always known and occasionally forget: taking time out of my day to do the things that truly make me happy.
In between all the rough drafts and hastily-sketched drawings, I’ve rediscovered the necessity of prioritizing my own mental health. For me, that comes in the form of stepping away from academics for a little while to enjoy a hobby. Since I’ve been living on campus, I’ve knitted an entire sweater just in the moments of time between classes and homework — usually only an hour here or there. I would venture to say that those sporadic moments of knitting keep me sane, especially under even greater stress from COVID-19.
The same idea applies to my resurgence in passion for reading. Sure, I’ve spent plenty of time reading books for class already — hours upon hours of Plato’s “The Republic” drilled into my skull — but I’ve once again started to take time to read for pleasure, as well. In fact, the contrast between academic journals and fiction for my own pleasure actually makes my recreational literature even more enjoyable. If you’re wondering, I’m currently rereading “Dune” by Frank Herbert. I highly recommend it for those of you who also enjoy the science fiction genre.
Aside from reading and knitting, I’ve also started drawing for my own enjoyment again. It hit me like a brick wall when I realized that I hadn’t just doodled for the fun of it in months. I’ve been spending all semester studying the way light reflects off aluminum foil and they way shadows fall on crinkled sticky-notes. But up until a week ago, I hadn’t been allowing myself to enjoy drawing without rules or constraints. Much like reading, I appreciate doodling so much more because it grants me a reprieve from the intense scrutiny of drawing in an academic context.
I felt it necessary to sum these things up in a column not only for the enjoyment of my readers, but for my own benefit moving forward. Really, up until I started writing today, I hadn’t realized just how integral hobbies and passions are to maintaining healthy habits with one’s own psyche. When you get caught up in the day-to-day stresses without some way to mitigate all those pressures, it takes a toll not only on your mind but on your body, too.
Hobbies are wonderful, too, not only because they help relieve stress, but because they satiate a deep hunger within me that always needs to be learning more. There’s a difference between studying and learning: I study politics, rhetoric, drawing, and color. But every day I am learning about my favorite shapes to doodle; the best new book to read; a new stitch for my next garment; a new chord to practice on the guitar. I guess, then, hobbies serve a two-fold purpose for me (and I suspect a great many others too).
I hear my friends say all the time that they don’t have a hobby, or that they don’t enjoy them. To me, these statements are completely baffling. I suppose I was at that point myself not that long ago; boredom is a temptation that is hard to resist as I’ve come to learn. Isn’t it one of those old cliches that says the first step is the hardest to take?
To my readers, this I implore you: inspect your own mind to find out what you really enjoy doing. You’ll thank yourself later for having undergone enough introspection to determine what activities bring you true contentment in those moments when you really need it.
Matthew Frederick is a graduate of Oneonta High School and a freshman at SUNY New Paltz. He can be contacted at mfrederick.teentalk@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.