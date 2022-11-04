One in 5 teenagers in New York suffer from a mental disorder.
A mental disorder is defined as “a wide range of conditions that affect mood, thinking, and behavior.” In health class a few weeks ago, we were working at stations. At one of the stations the task was to find five places locally that we could call if we needed resources for mental health issues. We did find five places, but they weren’t local.
Teenagers are the most at risk of a mental disorder, and within that grouping girls and young women are twice as likely to suffer from depression than men, according to hopkinsmedicine.org.
I think Oneonta needs more mental health resources.
I asked my school counselor for statistics on mental health at Oneonta High School in 2021. The results are about what I expected. Under the “feeling sad” category, 47% of females and 31% of males felt sad or hopeless every day for two or more weeks in a row.
The grade level that had the highest overall percent was 10th grade with 46%, followed closely by 12th grade with 45%. From 2001-2021, the amount of students who felt sad or hopeless increased from 20% to 40%.
Feeling sad doesn’t mean one necessarily has depression. This is something to keep an eye on though, if one becomes hopeless, withdraws from normal activities, or has a change in sleep habits and eating habits.
Statistics said 27% of females and 10% of males self harmed themselves without wanting to die one or more times in the past 12 months in 2021. The grade with the highest percentage was 12th grade, with 24% of students. One can self-harm without wanting to die. Usually, people who harm themselves are looking for a way to release toxic thoughts and feelings. Self harm can look like scratching, burning, cutting, pulling out hair or picking at existing wounds. The Self Harm Crisis Text Line number is texting “HOME” to 741741.
The amount of suicide attempts in the Oneonta City School District was 6% in the last 12 months from 2021. That is too high. Even 1% is too high. These kids shouldn’t have to feel like the only way out of their situation is by dying. I believe people can also be more educated in spotting the warning signs of potentially suicidal people. Some warning signs can include giving away prized possessions, increased alcohol or drug use, and acting anxious or agitated.
Suicide isn’t the answer and there are resources available to help. The Suicide Hotline Number has changed. It is now 988 and it is available 24/7. The Otsego County Mental Health phone number is 607-433-2343. It is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Mental and emotional health are just as important as physical health. Taking the proper steps to a sound mind can include meditation, relaxing activities such as coloring or reading, eating healthy, and getting a good night’s rest. Private or school counseling is also a step that can be very effective and helpful.
The statistics for mental illness or a disorder are high, and they’ve been increasing. System of Care was awarded $18,000 to have extensive training for each school district to be able to identify mental health issues in every school district in the county. This is important because I believe that if the proper training was issued, the statistics mentioned earlier would be significantly lower, and therefore enhancing the quality of academic life in our district.
Anya Sloth is a senior at Oneonta High School. Readers can contact her at ansloth@icloud.com.
