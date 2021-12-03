Teen Talk: Morals are guides to living

We each have a set of morals that we live by. Whether it’s consciously or unconsciously, these morals shape us as individuals and influence our decisions.
I had never thought about my morals until my college psychology teacher had us share in small groups. A lot of my classmates had “no underage drinking” or “getting good grades” as their morals, but when it was my turn, I struggled to answer. Truth is, I don’t know what my morals are. Of course I have getting good grades as one of my morals, but also I believe in healthy relationships, and at least trying something before I judge it. Another moral I believe in is helping others in need.
I think morals are a good element in life. They can help provide some guidance as to what decisions to make, if one is unsure. Morals can also give us a reason to do something as well. Having healthy relationships is a good moral to have because I’ve heard about unhealthy relationships, between friends, or significant others or with parents, and I don’t want to experience that at all. In my opinion, if one has a healthy relationship with, for example, a teacher, then the teacher will be more willing to help them if that person asks for their help.
Another good moral is treating others how you want to be treated. “The Golden Rule” as this is known, is a really good moral to have because when people treat others how they want to be treated, it usually spreads kindness, respect and humility. Those are three really great qualities to spread.
Trying something before I judge it is a very important moral to me. I have missed a lot of great opportunities because I shut down an idea before I even really thought about it.
Giving something a chance can make a world of difference in someone’s life. Maybe they’ll find a sport that they’re really good at, or maybe they’ll find that the place they want to be most is on stage, in the spotlight. Last year, I was trained to work the lighting and sound booth for Oneonta High School’s Drama Club (aka the BG Guild). I was pretty nervous because I thought that I wasn’t going to be good at it, but the person who trained me was really patient, and he helped me learn the equipment. I had also seriously considered not doing drama club at all last year but I gave lighting and sound a try and now the booth is where I live during the plays.
Helping others in need is probably my number one moral. There are so many people on this earth who are in need because of food insecurity, or who are in need of a family, or who are in need of medical care that they cannot receive for whatever reason. I know that I can’t provide medical care, as I am a junior in high school, but I can help with food insecurity by donating non perishables to the local food pantry. I can also help by spreading awareness, so maybe someone who is qualified to provide medical care, or who can adopt a child, will at least consider that their talents and abilities are needed.
Morals make up a significant part of my life. A guideline, one could say. Thinking about morals is something that I had never done before my college psychology class, but now looking back on that, I am so happy that I was asked to. Since I have figured out what my morals are, the future has a million possibilities that I am just starting to scratch the surface of.
My other goal in writing this is to plant a seed of thought into the readers. If we all live as close to our morals as possible, maybe the world will become a better place.
Anya Sloth is a junior at Oneonta City Schools. Readers can contact her at ansloth@icloud.com.
