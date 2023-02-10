A few months ago, amid my college application process, I wrote about the struggle a lot of teens and people in general face — to be “unique.” Recently, I’ve come to fully realize just how unique I am, but not in the way I intended.
Until this past holiday season, I didn’t have a phone, and now that I do, I’ve noticed just how different my adolescence has been from that of my peers. Growing up without a phone in a society that has become increasingly dependent on technology and all its benefits made my childhood and teenage-years quite strange.
With society becoming more reliant on technology as my generation aged, as soon as my friends were old enough to make plans themselves, I’d often get left out of the loop. The excuse always became that “[so and so] invited us over in the group chat” or “we texted or ‘Snapped’ and made last-minute plans.” Sure, I’ve had a few precious friends over the years who have made the effort to communicate with me over email or relay the messages in person, but that never completely alleviated the loneliness of being left out.
Beyond missing out on plans, not having a phone affected even the smallest moments of my day-to-day life. Often, references to specific TikTok audios, the latest trends or even breaking news would be made, and I would always feel behind the times, no matter what I was missing out on. Eventually, I was almost relegated to receiving the treatment a child would. Whenever I got confused about a reference that was made, or whenever I asked about what was going on, I would receive responses of “Jordan, you’re so cute,” or “Jordan, you’re so funny,” or “Oh, Jordan, I forgot you don’t have social media!,” followed by condescending giggles. Although I know my friends never meant to single me out — never meant to hurt me — the jokes have taken a toll over the years.
Even now that I have a phone I often still feel left behind because I didn’t grow up with one (and probably because I refuse to get Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter). I’m new to the simple, everyday things, like texting and social media, that are commonplace for most other people. Consequently, I’m new to, and most of the time unaware of, all the so-called “rules” that come with texting or having an Instagram account. Who knew that it’s weird to use certain emojis when texting to or post certain reels on your Instagram story? I certainly didn’t.
I guess what I’m trying to get at is, when did superficiality become so staunchly ingrained in our society? I’m discovering that phones don’t encourage authenticity and genuineness because it’s all too easy to send a sweet text, or an aggressive one for that matter, and not mean it. It’s all too easy to engage with people you don’t even like or may only tolerate in real life just for the online attention. It’s all too easy to hurt people with superficiality, especially to hurt people like myself who take being authentic, genuine and just plain real so seriously.
I wouldn’t give up my phone now, as it has made my life so much easier and a lot more fun and interesting in many ways — my funny friends who fill my life (and my phone) with joy every day have seen to that. And having social media has helped me make connections that I’ve never had before and that I’ve come to cherish.
But despite my gratefulness, I’m going to take advantage of the fact that I, uniquely, did not grow up with a phone. I want to use my outsider perspective to always make sure my real life means more to me, and to those around me, than my online life. While the online world can be fun and educational, I grew up noticing, bitterly, its toxicity and how it infiltrated people’s lives and their relationships. For that reason, I refuse to let it do the same to me, and I urge you to ask yourself, how important, and how ethical, is your online life?
