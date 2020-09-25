Teen Talk: Our world reflects the choices we make

I’m going to say it. We have too many things. We do. We have way too many things. It’s important that we understand we have too many things. It’s important that we think about that fact. A lot.
The world uses 500 billion plastic bags, 254 million tons of paper towels, more than 500 billion disposable cups and 374 trillion sticks of chewing gum. Annually.
Americans alone buy more than 5.5 million light bulbs and 60 million plastic water bottles every single day. But those numbers aren’t really all that shocking. After all, there are a lot of us. Almost 8 billion in fact. Go us. There are also too many of us.
That’s not how you’re supposed to think. You’re not supposed to think about people in the same moment as you think about garbage. We’re not plastic water bottles, we’re not old chewing gum. We’re people. We’re better than that. Better than the things we are. Better than that. And yet there are too many of us. And there are too many plastic water bottles. And not nearly enough rhinoceroses. And there is a correlation.
Scientists have been puzzling over this problem for decades. You’ve heard of their breakthroughs and failures. You have been notified every time someone finds a magical cure for our waste. We’ve done it! We’ve finally done it! Plastic straws have got to go! Or plastic bags. Or napkins. Or whatever. And yet even after all the hours we’ve put in, all the new inventions, all the replacements, the trash-a-holic patches, the metal straws, the hundreds of differently shaped plastic lids that are supposed to discourage the use of straws, even after all our hard work, we haven’t been able to find a cure. Somehow our things have defied the laws of common sense and persisted in floating into the oceans and seeping into the air and leeching their way into the glove compartments of our cars. How could that possibly happen?
Well, you know very well how it could possibly happen. Plastic bottles don’t make themselves. Chewing gum doesn’t fall from the trees and glue itself into a wad on the sidewalk. Paper napkins don’t break into your car and slide quietly into your glove compartment. It just doesn’t happen, it’s unheard of. There are 60 million plastic water bottles being let out into the world every day because we make them and let them out into the world. There are 5.5 million light bulbs burning out in their sockets and needing to be replaced every day because we keep flicking the light switch to turn them on. And there are 374 trillion sticks of chewing gum being tossed into the cosmos every year because we keep on sticking them in our mouths and spitting them out again.
But who cares? I don’t mind a blob of chewing gum here and there. I like chewing gum. I don’t mind drinking out of a plastic cup every now and then. I’m not asking you to reuse your plastic cups as flower pots. I’m not imploring you to pick the chewing gum up off our streets so that we can ‘Keep Our Cities Clean.’ I really don’t care about the state of the city streets all that much. But chewing gum was something before it was chewing gum. We didn’t create it out of thin air. So, if there is more chewing gum in the world today than there was yesterday, that means there’s got to be that much less of something else. For example, rhinoceroses. When something is created, it means that something else has to be destroyed. Whether you like that answer or not, it’s the truth.
We act like it’s a big mystery. Why are so many animals going extinct? What’s happening? Well, so many animals are going extinct because we indirectly turned them into chewing gum, which takes hundreds of years to decompose. And until that gum decomposes, nothing can live in its place. That’s true for every single thing we make. And, as I said, we make a lot of things. And there are a lot of species going extinct. And there is a correlation. It is not a mystery. We are choosing plastic water bottles over gorillas. We are choosing cellphones and electric lights over pandas. We are choosing disposable cups over koalas. And we are choosing chewing gum over rhinoceroses. It’s not a mystery. It’s a choice we’re making. It is that simple.
In the 1800s, we decided we’d like to have a lot of cattle ranches instead of 50 million bison. It was not an act of greed and madness. It was just supply and demand. The American people wanted beef, and there was no other way to get it except to kill the bison and use the land. So, if you would like to have 500 billion plastic bags instead of polar bears, then be my guest. If you would like to have hamburgers four times a week instead of healthy prairies in the Midwest, then go right ahead. But take responsibility for the decisions you make. We don’t need to “save the polar bears.” They aren’t dangling off the edge of a cliff, and we are not Superman. We are actively pushing them off cliffs because we each want to drive our own car, and that means we have to melt the ice caps and that means no more polar bears.
When thinking about how we are going to save the world, we focus too often on the things we will have to give up. We should instead be focusing on all of the things we’ve already given up to make 374 trillion pieces of gum. If we understood how much we have given up, I think we’d be willing to give up any number of new inventions to get some of it back.
Lucia Marsiglio is a junior at Delaware Academy in Delhi. Readers can email her at luciakmarsiglio@gmail.com.
