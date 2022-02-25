Teen Talk: Palin fails, so far, to dent freedom of the press

Those who read national papers like the New York Times and the Washington Post will have been keeping up with the latest scandal in the journalism world: Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against the New York Times.
While a simple libel case may seem innocuous at first, Palin’s lawsuit could have a much greater impact on the journalistic process should it make it through the appeals process.
In 2017, the New York Times ran an editorial which linked Palin’s rhetoric to the shooting of Representative Gabby Giffords of Arizona in 2011. The language in question was inserted by Times editor James Bennet, who ended up resigning in June 2020 over a different misstep after the George Floyd protests. Bennet added the allegedly defamatory comment during the editing process, stating later that he was working on a tight deadline. The Times caught the error in the Palin piece quickly, running a correction online that night and including a correction in the next day’s print edition of the paper.
Palin proceeded with a defamation lawsuit, which was dismissed by a District Court in Manhattan and then reinstated by a federal Appellate Court. The case went to trial this past week, where the jury unanimously ruled in favor of the New York Times after the judge announced he would be dismissing the case regardless of how the jury ruled (a bizarre step that even the courts agree is unusual).
The reason? Palin had not sufficiently proved that the Times acted with “actual malice.”
The current legal precedent for deciding libel cases was established in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan in 1964, when Alabama officials sued the Times for defamation after some erroneous statements had been published in an ad in the paper. That case went all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the Times. In simple terms, the ruling said that when ordinary citizens sue a news publication for libel, the courts were apt to rule in favor of that citizen. However, when any person in the public eye, such as politicians or celebrities, sue for libel, they must prove that the publication published the defamatory statements with “actual malice,” or the purposeful intent to harm that person’s reputation.
This precedent protects the rights of newspapers, and by extension the public as a whole, to criticize their leaders and public officials.
What makes Palin’s case so important is that if it were to make it through appeals (which is unlikely based on similar cases previously, but is always a possibility) and to the Supreme Court, a ruling in her favor could overturn this precedent. If the courts were to do away with the “actual malice” test, the world of journalism and reporting would change completely.
Any critical statement toward a public official that is found to be false could be the subject of a lawsuit, regardless of whether or not corrections are issued by the paper. Papers would no longer be incentivized to criticize public figures, especially those involved in politics, for fear that any statements in the story could turn out to be untrue later on. The fact-checking process would become much more extensive, and it would take much longer for stories to be vetted and released to the public; some might not be released at all.
Of course, this scenario may not even come to light. New York law prohibits Palin from challenging the jury’s unanimous verdict. Palin could try to bring the case to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but the court will likely be reluctant to overturn the jury’s decision. Palin would also have to somehow prove that the Times published the statements knowing they were false, a difficult feat considering the Times immediately corrected the defamatory statement.
As for if the case could end up reaching the Supreme Court and overturn the “actual malice” test, only time will tell.
Kate Morano is a graduate of Morris Central School and a freshman at American University in Washington D.C. Readers can contact her at katefmorano@gmail.com.
