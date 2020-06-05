Teen Talk: Racism is still a big problem in the U.S.

I’m not sugar coating it, America is officially still racist.
A group of armed “protesters” charged into the Capitol building in Michigan wearing bulletproof vests and brandishing assault rifles. They proceeded to threaten lawmakers and police officers and yet the officers on patrol remained stoic, didn’t even flinch.
On May 25, George Floyd died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes because he was suspected of possessing a counterfeit $20 bill. Protesters took to the streets on May 26 to bring attention to the killing, in which the police officer was charged with murder, and they were met with tear gas and rubber bullets.
The main difference between these two protests is that in the anti-lockdown “protest” the “protesters” (terrorists) were primarily white, and in the anti-murder protest the protesters were primarily black. Well, also in one demonstration the people were carrying ASSAULT RIFLES and were protesting against the continued lockdown and in the other protest people were very much NOT carrying assault rifles and were protesting the murder of an innocent person. But, I guess the only factor the police cared about was their skin tone.
I know you’ve heard the phrases “white privilege,” “police brutality," and “black lives matter” before, but do you know what they mean? When people say “white privilege” they are not suggesting that white people have no problems, they are simply saying that their skin color is not the direct cause of any of their problems. When people say “black lives matter” what they mean is “black lives matter too” or “black lives matter the same amount as white lives.” Therefore it doesn’t make any sense to say “white lives matter” or “blue lives matter.”
Yeah, of course blue and white lives matter. They always have.
That’s the entire point. That’s like me saying “I like hot dogs just as much as hamburgers” and then you saying “You don’t like hamburgers?! Hamburgers are great, hamburgers are good too!” Of course hamburgers are good! I love hamburgers! My grandfather was a hamburger — I mean police officer. When did I say I don’t like hamburgers? The whole point of the statement “hot dogs are as good as hamburgers” was to bring to light the fact that hot dogs are as good as hamburgers, yet are sometimes disregarded; the fact is that black lives matter as much as white lives, yet black lives are often disregarded. You just completely squashed my point, now we aren’t talking about black lives at all, we’re talking about white lives. Which isn’t an important issue to talk about because we have ALREADY AGREED THAT WHITE LIVES MATTER!
Phew, you got me all worked up.
When people use the term “police brutality” they are referring to the fact that people of color are specifically targeted by law enforcement because of their skin color. According to the U.S. census, unarmed black people were killed at five times the rate of unarmed whites in 2015. There were 104 reported cases of the police murder of an unarmed black person in 2015 (this number is estimated to be even higher due to under reporting), of these 104 cases, only 13 resulted in the officer being charged with a crime. Now I want you to think of 91 reasons why an unarmed citizen of the United States deserves to be shot before getting a fair trial. I personally can’t think of a single one, and I doubt that you can either. And so we must come to the only remaining conclusion, which is that the officers were not charged because the victim had dark skin.
I have a proposition. I propose we stop claiming that “in America we believe all men are created equal” until the time arrives when we decide to act like it; until such a time arrives that a little boy can play with a toy pistol in his backyard without being shot to death (Tamir Rice, 2014); until a woman can call the police to help her in a domestic dispute without the fear that they will shoot her son for carrying a hairbrush (Khiel Coppin, 2007); until people can peacefully bring attention to a murder without having chemical weapons shot at them (protesting the murder of George Floyd, 2020); until the phrase “black lives matter” becomes just as irrelevant as the phrase “white lives matter” because we have all unanimously agreed that black lives really do matter just as much as white lives and should be taken just as seriously.
I’m sorry to have to be the one to tell you this, but right now is definitely not that time.
Lucia Marsiglio is a sophomore at Delaware Academy in Delhi. Readers can email her at luciakmarsiglio@gmail.com.
