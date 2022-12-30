The new year, 2023, is upon us!
As I write this column, I can’t help but think of how 2022 went. There were so many good memories and lessons learned. My favorite memory I think was probably all of the time that I spent with my family this past year. Family is everything and when I think about myself a year from now, in college, it makes me a little sad that I won’t be home as much to spend the majority of my time with them.
Senior year is another memory that is still in the making, but so far it’s been great. I’ve gotten the opportunity to go through the college application process (to all of my current juniors, start your application process in June of 2023! It makes it so much easier once school starts in the fall) and while it was time consuming, it was also exciting to know that my future will be at least somewhat determined once I get accepted.
I haven’t just been thinking about senior year, I’ve been thinking about my whole high school career. Freshman year was the year COVID-19 was introduced, and we missed the last quarter of our school year to being online. Freshman year was also when George Floyd was killed and it led to some much-needed awareness of the racial injustice that African Americans still face. Sophomore year was interesting because I had the option of being hybrid, which really did wonders for my mental and emotional health. To be able to see my friends and say “hi” to them was amazing — all from behind my mask, of course.
I wrote my first Teen Talk column during my sophomore year, and that in itself really has created some conversations and connections between individuals. Junior year is when things started to return to normal. More clubs were back, and we had the musical, which allowed me to make new friends with some of the younger grades. The masks became optional during the second half of the year. That’s such an experience I will never forget because in my mind’s eye I have already created the lower half of some people’s face, but when they took off their mask, it was a totally different picture!
Living life with few to no regrets is one of my pipe dream goals. While it is one of my goals, I also believe that regrets are part of what makes a human a human. Since we’re all learning and growing every single day, how can one possibly learn and grow without regrets? Not all regrets have to be bad, either. It really could just be someone forgetting to get extra milk at the store. Are people going to perish without the extra milk? No, but it probably made the person write down their shopping list the next time they needed to go to the store.
Realizing that every single person is still learning how to navigate life is also helpful when developing patience with others. I will admit, I wasn’t really a patient person. I would always want people to answer my texts right away, or give me a direct answer. Once I realized that there is more going on with that person than what meets the eye, it allowed me to back off and give them some much needed space. It also helped soothe a little bit of anxiety because I wasn’t constantly waiting for them.
Reflecting on the past year was important for me. I was able to reflect on years before 2022, but also on certain events of 2022. Sometimes reflecting can be painful but I believe that it is so important in helping create some peace of mind. I find that journaling is one thing that I do to relieve some of the tangle of words and emotions in my head. Once it’s on paper, I don’t have to worry or think about it anymore. It always amazes me how much the world has changed in just four short years, but what excites me is how much it can change over the next four years!
