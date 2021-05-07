Teen Talk: Self esteem should come from ourselves

Popular culture is constantly telling us that we do not fit into this world as we are.
I think girls feel this pressure especially. Perhaps we are just born caring more about what people think, or perhaps that, too, has been driven into us from a young age. We are told that the way we are is not good enough. We are told we are too skinny or we are not skinny enough. We are told our noses are too pointy, and then they are too round.
It doesn’t especially matter what the characteristic is, it’s different for each of us. Popular culture takes the “grass is always greener” philosophy and makes it into a religion. When I see an actress or a model who has something I don’t — designer clothes, clear skin — my training tells me that if I have those things, then I too will be happy.
This is consumerism at work on my subconscious. If I believe myself to be ugly, and I believe beauty is connected to my worth, I might be willing to spend any amount of money to make myself “beautiful.” On the other hand, if I believe myself to be beautiful already, or if I no longer believe that beauty is a reflection of my self-worth, I will be a lot less likely to buy products that I think will make me feel beautiful and valued. In conclusion, self-loathing is good for the economy.
I am incredibly indecisive, and I think I’m beginning to understand why. I think I have lost the ability to differentiate between what I have been convinced to want, and what I actually want. I convince myself that the thing I truly want, is not the thing that will make me happy, and is not what’s best for me.
Somewhere along the way, I was convinced to mistrust my instincts. I was told that almost everyone else knows me better than I know myself. This is a problem. And I know I’m not the only one who was taught this. It is rooted in the foundations of our culture. Girls are told to consider everyone else before themselves. They are taught that everyone else’s opinion matters over their own.
When making a decision, I rarely ask myself what it is that I want. I only try to figure out what would be the right choice. It sounds ridiculous, but that’s what I do, even when doing something as simple as picking out a flavor of ice cream. This way of making decisions is extremely tedious and ineffective and I don’t recommend it to anybody. I’m learning, however, that, obviously, there is no right flavor to choose. There is no ideal. I’m learning to trust my instincts again, to make my own decisions, and not care so much about what the rest of the world might think is the right decision for me to make.
I’m also learning that what someone’s life looks like on the outside isn’t a reflection of how happy or grounded or confident that person actually is.
A Victoria’s Secret model might feel just as bad about herself as any other person in the world. She might even be wildly unhappy. Maybe that doesn’t seem like a radical idea. But when you dissect it, it really is. Because it challenges the idea that the more people who like you, and the more successful you are, the happier you will be.
According to pop culture, a Victoria’s Secret model should be the happiest person in the world. That’s the real reason we want to be rich and famous, because we think it will make us happier. We think that if everyone idolizes us, then we will love ourselves. Our self-esteem is linked to other people’s perception of us. Which makes absolutely no sense! It’s called SELF esteem! Of course, we do genuinely care what some people think. We want the people we love to love us back and to be proud of us. But chances are, if someone really loves you, they don’t care how successful or wealthy or skinny you are.
Lucia Marsiglio is a junior at Delaware Academy in Delhi. Readers can email her at luciakmarsiglio@gmail.com.
