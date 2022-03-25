Teen Talk: Smiles for miles as we emerge from our masks

As I write this column, I am sitting on the floor of the Oneonta High School’s Drago Gymnasium. I can see the majority of my classmates and peers’ faces thanks to the new masking guideline.
In each of my classes, the majority of the students chose to unmask. Personally, I chose to keep mine on. I had never thought about how much of a person’s expression is under their mask. And yet, I am seeing all the smiles and it looks different now that masks are optional. I think people are more friendly without their masks on, because we can now see their facial expressions or people are just more relaxed now that we’re getting back to “normal.”
There are at least 10 muscles that are used for smiling. According to smilesforlife.org “Smiling reduces pain and stress.” When you smile, your brain releases tiny molecules called neuropeptides to help fight off the stress. Other benefits of smiling are reduced blood pressure and reduced pain. Both of these are symptoms of an individual who is under a significant amount of stress. To some extent, smiling could actually help our immune system. If we’re not stressed and we’re eating and sleeping properly, then we should be able to stay healthier.
The new no-mask life is so weird. After about two years of nobody being able to see anyone else’s face, we can see what people look like. The amount of times I’ve walked through the halls and someone has said “Hey, Anya!” and I don’t recognize the person because I’ve only seen them with their mask on is more frequent then I would’ve thought.
While it’s weird for me to not recognize individuals without their masks on, I can’t help but think of all the COVID babies who have only known people with their masks on. Imagine your first two years of life, and all you have seen in public is the top half of people’s faces. My own sister has mentioned how it’s hard to remember a time without masks on, to which I agreed.
While I am glad that masks are optional, for some families they aren’t. A peer of mine and their sibling had to start being homeschooled because one of their parents is immunocompromised. Since our school doesn’t offer Zoom classes anymore, there’s really no happy medium for families that are very immunocompromised. The social aspect of being homeschooled isn’t the same as being in school, and that is hard on middle and high school students. I know that Zoom was a hassle for teachers, but I don’t think that students should have to become homeschooled just because their parents get sick easily.
Almost everyone’s comfort level with the virus has increased and I think that the lowering of the mask mandate proves it. I am still a little nervous about COVID, but I think if I wasn’t around more than 400 people a day, I wouldn’t be nervous. I also thought that people who chose to keep their masks on would get harassed or bullied. As far as I can tell, that’s not the case at all. If a person is sick, they’ll put their mask back on out of consideration to their peers. I think that kind of action really speaks to someone’s character. While the masks are gone, the level of respect for others remains.
Adjusting to this new way of life is a little scary at times. It’s hard to believe that two years ago we were just hearing about this virus and now, two years later, we are just beginning the process of finally unmasking, and starting to return to our old “normal.”
Anya Sloth is a sophomore at Oneonta City Schools. Readers can contact her at ansloth@icloud.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.