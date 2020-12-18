Teen Talk: Some better than others with challenges

I finished my first semester of college. What now? On to the next one I suppose. But not before a long-overdue break.
I enjoyed myself this fall despite having to face the added burden of COVID-19 on top of my studies. Despite my online courses, I chose to live on campus and I was very grateful to have the opportunity to do so. I met so many wonderful people who never would have crossed my path if I hadn’t been there these past three months.
My classes were not picture-perfect by any means. There were plenty of frustrations with Zoom and Webex on a daily basis trying to connect with my professors. After a while though, I learned to settle into a daily groove of online learning that made the whole process somewhat bearable. A lot of what had to do with keeping my sanity was making sure to change my environment every day. I knew from the start that looking at the same dormitory walls every morning would surely drive me to madness. To combat that issue, I made it a priority to get outside every day and find new places to set myself up for a morning or afternoon full of studying.
In many ways, I found the process very enjoyable. I found so many cozy spots in various academic buildings with beautiful views overlooking the Shawangunk mountains just outside the village of New Paltz. In a normal semester, I would be trapped inside cramped lecture halls with people surrounding me on all sides. This fall, it couldn’t be any further from that; while the weather was still nice, I spent every waking moment out on the grassy fields of our quad with my laptop and books — it was truly the best of both worlds.
Even so, online learning was a struggle, especially as the temperatures got colder and I was forced inside more often. For the most part, I felt like many of my courses were progressing at the normal speed. Most of my professors, having made the transition the previous spring to an online format, had also become accustomed to our new learning environment. I was surprised how most of them were accommodating of the struggles that students faced during the semester. Many of my professors anticipated the burnout that was increasingly prevalent and made accommodations to make sure that their students continued producing high quality work.
I say “most” because, unfortunately, not all of them were as understanding. Many of my friends took courses where the professor still demanded the same level of learning as a pre-COVID semester. In those cases, the student burnout was only exacerbated. Expecting the same amount of work to be completed now, during the era of online school, as if we were still taking classes in person is not only unreasonable but it is harmful to the health of students.
Quite frankly, I don’t see how an educator wouldn’t want to accommodate for these circumstances by altering the coursework. In my mind — and perhaps I’m just crazy — I imagine that my professors want to see me succeed. I know that success, too, depends on being challenged and I’ve certainly experienced this plenty throughout my education. But when an entire class of students is consistently not meeting an educator’s standards of work or missing deadlines, my conclusion is that the problem is not the students, but rather the expectations forced upon them.
I would like to say that all professors have done a good job transitioning their courses to an online format, but unfortunately I can’t. While yes, many have done a fine job with the technical aspects — uploading information to online portals like Blackboard, organizing regular group meetings, etc. — many are still failing to transition to the different state of mind required when teaching an online course that allows for students to have some leeway. For many professors, the truth they refuse to acknowledge is the additional mental burden placed on students by this new learning format in addition to the stresses of an ongoing pandemic, personal health, family struggles and much, much more.
I’m sure there will be those who dismiss my criticisms, and that’s OK. But the situation I’ve described above is the reality for thousands of students across the United States, including myself and many of my peers who I have seen struggle with mental and physical health on a daily basis during this especially challenging time. What I’m asking for on behalf of all students, essentially, is some much needed compassion.
To my readers, this I implore you: with the upcoming holidays, remember the sprit of compassion when you interact with those around you. Have kindness and consideration for the struggles we are all going through together.
Matthew Frederick is a freshman at SUNY New Paltz and a graduate of Oneonta High School. He can be contacted at mfrederick.teentalk@gmail.com.
