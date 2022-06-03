Teen Talk: Some thoughts on what feminism really means

I am a feminist.
This has nothing to do with burning bras, it has nothing to do with hatred of men; feminism has everything to do with the liberation of men and women alike. I am a feminist because I believe that masculinity is not the exclusive right of men, nor femininity the exclusive right of women. I am a feminist because I know that boys cry and girls are good at math. I am a feminist because I believe that nobody should ever be persuaded to hate the body that gives them life. I am a feminist because I believe that women have had power stolen from them and that they should take it back. I am a feminist because I see men drowning in power, being obviously suffocated by it, and I think it would do everyone a lot of good if, instead of being in charge of the whole world all the time, they maybe roasted a chicken or crocheted a blanket or something like that.
One of the most important beliefs of feminism is the idea that women should have ownership of their bodies and minds. I try to adhere to this belief as much as possible — I am grateful for my strong body every day. But every so often, I find myself scrolling through Instagram, or Tiktok or even Pinterest (which is objectively the least toxic of all social media), and I see image after image of wispy, fairy-like girls with nonexistent waists and thin wrists, and I think… maybe I should skip lunch today. However, I can never quite convince myself that I am ready to give up this strong body.
I have a tendency to overthink. I am constantly throwing counterarguments at my beliefs to see how they react, testing every one of my decisions to see if they hold up under pressure. This usually drives me crazy, and makes picking out ice cream flavors an hour-long affair. But every once in a while, it keeps me from going insane. Whenever I find myself being gently persuaded to hate my body, my brain starts pulling out counterarguments, and usually the counterarguments win. The decision to hate oneself just does not hold up under pressure.
When I picture all the women I think are beautiful, I realize that they include a wide range of body types. And that actually, skipping a meal will not bring me any closer to looking like any one of them. It might even destroy the things I currently like about myself. Furthermore, when Kate Moss said “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels,” that was a vicious lie. Has she ever had a piece of really good fried chicken? Or a burrito? Or a whole pint of Ben and Jerry’s Phish Food ice cream? I bet not.
When he was a teenager, author and journalist Ta Nehisi Coates loved Malcolm X. He writes, “If I could have chosen a flag back then, it would have been embroidered with a portrait of Malcolm X … ‘Don’t give up your life, preserve your life,’ he would say … This was a declaration of equality rooted not in better angels or the intangible spirit but in the sanctity of the black body. You preserved your life because your life, your body, was as good as anyone’s, because your blood was as precious as jewels.”
I have a similar declaration of equality rooted in the sanctity of the female body. The female body is not precious because it is desired by men, its purpose is not merely to entertain — our bodies are precious because they support our lives, and our lives are as good as anyone’s. The female body is not a commodity that can gain or lose value. Bodies are not toys or fashion statements, they do not exist simply to be molded into the latest ideal of beauty — we were not born only to be looked at. Our bodies are for running, dancing, eating, swimming, traveling, thinking, crying, laughing — our bodies are for living. If you know this to be true, then you, too, are a feminist.
Lucia Marsiglio is a senior at Delaware Academy in Delhi. Readers can email her at luciakmarsiglio@gmail.com.
