For many, December is one of the happiest months of the year, bringing such holidays as Christmas or Hanukkah where we spend time with our families.
For those of us still in school, December also brings final exams. We all find ourselves in a pinch when studying for a particular subject, or even just studying in general. Everyone has that one subject that they’re so good at they could practically teach it, and that one subject where just getting a passing grade — nevermind an A — is a battle.
For those of us who lack study skills, much like myself a few months ago, here are some study tips organized by subject.
With problem-solving subjects like math and physics, doing practice problems and referring to solved examples is one of the best ways to study. It familiarizes you with the methods you’ll use to solve problems on the test. Make a list of formulas; you can sort them by chapter, or just make one comprehensive list. Use this while solving practice problems, or to make formula flashcards to study if you aren’t allowed a formula sheet on the test. Find someone — a good teacher, a tutor, a classmate, etc.— who can guide you through the “numerical labyrinth”. Watching tutorials on YouTube is a good substitute if you can’t find a physical tutor.
Theory-based subjects can be difficult to tackle, because they test your memory in a different way from other subjects. These classes are the place for aesthetic note-taking; the more time you spend with the material, the better you’ll be able to retain it. Record lectures and play them in your free time; while cleaning, making lunch, or while taking a walk.
Aesthetic note-taking also works well for diagram and science subjects, as does rewriting notes. Use two notebooks: a class notebook for messy notes and a home notebook for fancy notes. The sciences can be very visual subjects, so imagining and drawing the structures of a human/animal/cell will help clarify the concepts in your mind. Break up large words to understand what they mean, and learn the Latin parts of words to grasp the biological term better. Use mnemonics; write down the first initial of every word you need to remember and come up with combinations. Reference things you’ll remember, such as songs.
The three keys to studying a language are language apps (like Duolingo), flashcards, and YouTube. Use flashcards to study vocabulary and verbs. Making a vocabulary book will also help. Do practice activities in textbooks. Any media such as songs or television will help with pronunciation, and those things can be found on YouTube. Another great study tip is to write a diary in your target language.
No matter what class you are studying for, a change in environment can be really helpful. Change your study space from time to time, and make sure you emerge and get some fresh air every so often. Take study breaks, even if that break is as short as walking down the hall to fill up your water bottle. I often work for an hour and a half, then take a 20-minute break before starting again.
I have a friend who finds it motivating to watch “study with me” videos on YouTube while she studies. She also finds TED talks quite motivating when she hits a study block.
Study skills are influenced by external factors, meaning everyone studies in a different way. These are the study strategies that work best for me, and I hope they work for you too. Happy studying!
Kate Morano is a graduate of Morris Central School and a freshman at American University in Washington D.C. Readers can contact her at katefmorano@gmail.com.
