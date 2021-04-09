Teen Talk: Spring is a season for gratitude

Typically, we think of November and December as the time of year when we are particularly grateful — Thanksgiving, the holiday season, “the spirit of giving,” etc. It’s a good time of year to be thankful for family, friends, and anything or anyone else we’re thankful for. In another pandemic anachronism, I’ve been feeling very grateful with the arrival of spring. This spring, compared to any other in memory, I think many of us are feeling grateful more than usual.
For my own self, I’m celebrating the warm weather above anything else. Finally, after a winter of blustering wind and frequent, heavy snowfall, the sun is shining again and I can emerge from hibernation. The first day the temperature rose above 50 degrees, I put out the umbrella and put on a pair of shorts to celebrate. Maybe I was a little hasty (in light of all the rain and wind these past few days), but the forecast—fickle as it may be this time of year—reassures me that there will be many more sunny days in the near future.
This is actually my favorite time of the year. Though unexpected, the pandemic actually has allowed me to enjoy spring more than usual. Starting last year when I was still in high school, I had plenty of time to go out and enjoy nature each day. I was fond of going for long walks and long rides on county roads. My appreciation for the gradual changes from winter to spring were cultivated last year when I had the chance to watch them before my eyes each day. And much to my enjoyment, I’ve been able to do the same this year.
As of the day I’m writing this column, I officially have four weeks remaining in my coursework for this semester of college. Unlike last fall, I spent this semester at home for personal and financial reasons. And while I’m happy to have spent these last few months with my family, studying at home (as I touched on in a previous column) is not all it’s cracked up to be, as I’m sure any student from kindergarten to graduate studies would confirm. In terms of gratitude, I’m grateful that this semester is quickly approaching its end.
And in a broader sense, I’m grateful for the hope that the new vaccines being distributed in New York and across our nation will allow us to return to in person studies, family celebrations, barbecues, and many of the other activities we haven’t enjoyed since the start of the pandemic. Personally, I look forward to celebrating birthdays and holidays together this summer with my parents and grandparents, who have all received a vaccine courtesy of the efforts of New York state. So far, I’m the only one left, due to my age, who hasn’t received the vaccine — though, that will soon change according to New York which will expand eligibility to anyone over the age of 16 on April 6.
Not only am I excited for my family, but I’m overjoyed for thousands of people who have already been vaccinated and for those who will soon be able to receive it. It’s especially promising for thousands of college students in New York, like myself, who hope to return to in-person learning at the start of the coming fall semester. Personally, I can’t wait to participate in art studios with my peers again and to be able to enjoy the opportunities of learning on campus.
However, vaccine eligibility is a huge achievement for the public health of people of all ages. Now that we’ve officially gone through an entire year of the pandemic, it’s encouraging to know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Of course, none of this would have come to fruition without the tireless work of thousands of essential workers and particularly health professionals.
So, the season for gratitude is a little ahead of schedule this year. Not only have we made great progress, but we have much to look forward to. Spring, after all, is a time of rebirth as we see the grass grow taller and greener every day. Naturally, it’s fitting that this spring is also a time of hope for the future after a year full of stress, anxiety and loss. And while the wait is not quite over, we’ve certainly practiced enough patience up until now to withstand the final stretch. Patience, as was drilled into my brain by my grandmother as a child, is a virtue.
Matthew Frederick is a freshman at SUNY New Paltz and a graduate of Oneonta High School. He can be contacted at mfrederick.teentalk@gmail.com.
