Teen Talk: Take the time, make the effort to cast your vote this year

Around this time last year, I wrote my first column for Teen Talk, encouraging people to get out and vote. Now, nearly a year later, we approach what may be one of our most critical elections ever, and I would like to use this column to reiterate the importance of voting, and discuss how to do so in a rapidly changing system.
It’s important that people are not discouraged from voting even though this election will be different from others, with more people voting by mail due to the pandemic. People have been voting by mail more and more in recent years, and in 2016 nearly a quarter of voters mailed in their ballots. Some states will have universal vote by mail systems where ballots are sent to each voter, while others, including New York, are allowing people to vote by mail by requesting an absentee ballot.
A person must write, call, or go online to request an absentee ballot. Voters must provide their name and address; while some states require an excuse for requesting an absentee ballot, New York does not because of the pandemic. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, although ballots will be counted this year on Nov. 4 even if they do not have a postmark.
Mail-in voting can actually help increase voter turnout. As I mentioned in my column last year, only about 60% of adults who are eligible to vote actually went to the polls. While there are plenty of people who choose not to vote, others find themselves facing barriers which prevent them from voting. People with low incomes, those without access to transportation and those who are disabled often find themselves unable get to the polls to vote. Those with multiple jobs also face this barrier. While employees are supposed to be given time off to vote, these rules often go unenforced. Mail-in voting will allow more people to access the polls, and more people will vote as a result.
Contrary to popular belief, voting by mail does not increase electoral fraud as there are several anti-fraud protections built into the process of doing so. While people tend to think illegal voting is a serious problem, there is very little evidence to support that view. In fact, this can cause many voters to believe that the system is rigged, and is one of the main reasons people do not go out and vote.
Another reason many Americans do not vote is because they don’t think their vote matters, and the primary reason for this is the Electoral College. According to the Constitution, members of the House and Senate are elected directly by popular vote, while the president is elected using the Electoral College, which assigns a certain number of representative votes to each state based on that state’s population. While many think that their one vote cannot make much of a difference, some of the closest elections in history prove otherwise. The 2016 election was one of the tightest races yet, with Donald Trump winning just enough electoral votes to seize the presidency. The 2000 race was even closer, with George Bush beating Al Gore by only a handful of votes. While one vote cannot directly elect the president, each vote matters when it comes to electoral results.
It’s cliché to call this election the most important in history, but clichés are often proven true and this case is no exception. Election Day is less than a month away, and the outcome will be felt for generations. Not since 1860 have we seen two candidates with such starkly different political views and visions for the future of the country, and the decision made in 1860 pushed the Union into a civil war. While that is certainly unlikely to happen again anytime soon, this election will still decide where America stands on health care, on climate change, on foreign policy, on the economy and dozens of other important issues.
I said it last year and I’ll say it again: In our current political climate, it is more important now than ever before that every eligible person vote. Our democracy depends on it.
Kate Morano is a junior at Morris Central School. Readers can contact her at katefmorano@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.