Teen Talk: Take time to listen to music and birdsong

Have you ever been so stressed that you played music while you finished work or when cooking to help pass the time?
Personally, I love music. I listen to music to help focus while studying and I listen to pop music while working out. I know that some of my friends use music to hype themselves up before an event or game, or they use the music to reflect on how they performed afterwards.
Healthline.com says, “Music can boost memory, reduce anxiety and depression, stave off fatigue and improve your response to pain.” We have pharmaceutical medicines that do the same, and yet music can be a healthier outlet than taking medicines or other options, such as drinking caffeinated drinks to boost energy and increase alertness.
Music has been a big part of my life ever since I can remember. In my lifetime I’ve played four instruments: violin, piano, bassoon and clarinet. Musicals have always been my preference over plays; choir and band are two of my most favorite classes at school.
Whether one likes to play music, or just listen to music, there’s no doubt that there’s some element of music in everyone’s life. While one is walking along the side of a road, the footsteps create a beat, the whisper of the leaves as a breeze blows through them produces a background noise, and a cardinal that sings his beautiful song is the lead singer.
There’s more than just enjoying birdsong, it could possibly have some health benefits, too. Dr. Eleanor Ratcliffe conducted an experiment over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in Britain. She did three studies, and the first study was an online test with 174 British residents listening, commenting, and rating 50 different bird songs from the UK and Australia. What came of the research was that some bird songs gave relief from mental fatigue and stress, such as the sound of chickens, while others induced stress and annoyance in some, such as the sounds of crows and pigeons. She concluded that if the bird’s voices were loud, rough, piercing or non-melodic, they induced stress. If the birds were quieter, almost like background noise, the person was soothed and calmed.
Why does nature have a healing effect on us? Well, there are a couple theories to that. One theory states that humans have been genetically inclined toward spending time in nature. Breathing fresh air also regulates our level of serotonin, which is the key hormone that stabilizes our moods, and can help with digestion and even sleeping.
Wildbird.com says, “The sounds of birds, especially songbirds, has consistently shown to improve mood and mental alertness. An experiment with British schoolchildren found that students listening to birdsong were more attentive after lunch than those who didn’t listen.” If listening to birdsong could potentially help kids and teens focus after lunch, then I think starting off the class immediately following lunch with five minutes of birdsong is the feather in the school’s cap.
Birdsong isn’t the traditional type of music people think of when they think of music, but in reality, birds can really carry a tune! So instead of one reaching for Motrin to help them fall asleep, they could turn on a birdsong lullaby soundtrack. It’s the healthier alternative to pharmaceutical options that are available today. I think music and birdsong are some of the most beneficial elements, next to exercise, for a healthy lifestyle.
Next time you hear a cardinal singing, or a chickadee chirping, know that you’ve just incorporated a new style of music into your life!
Anya Sloth is a sophomore at Oneonta City Schools. Readers can contact her at ansloth@icloud.com.
