Teen Talk: Technology: Is it a menace or a miracle?

Technology has forever altered our world; there’s no denying that.
It’s caused unimaginable pain, suffering and abuse in more shapes and forms than we could ever fathom — growing up in a world dominated by social media giants, streaming services, and online businesses has made that much clear.
The addictive nature of technology doesn’t help its case, either. I don’t know that I’ve seen many of my peers go more than a class period without checking their phones, and although I don’t own one, I’m just as bad with my Chromebook.
Technology addiction certainly provides grounds to see it only as a menace to society, especially in the eyes of concerned scientists, teachers and parents.
And of course human tendency is to immediately veer to the negative side of whatever change we face. So, when faced with an increasingly online world, the prospect of a life centered around social media and the impending metaverse, I find the news splashed with apocalyptic prognoses and nostalgia for the “good old days” when the most advanced piece of technology was a CD.
But today, instead of looking at all the disadvantages of technology, I challenge you to look at its advantages because, contrary to popular belief, those exist too.
One of the prime examples is how much lonelier the world would’ve been during the COVID lockdowns without technology. Although the pandemic has caused painful physical isolation, technology, especially what we most often consider as “big, bad” social media, provided invaluable relief to so many people. We were united on an unimaginable level already before the pandemic on apps such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, but that unity — that interconnectedness — increased exponentially during lockdowns.
Furthermore, streaming services came to serve a larger purpose than simply putting cable TV on the ropes: They gave us a virtual family. There were many times, particularly last winter when we couldn’t get out much, that even I’ll admit I binge-watched more Netflix shows than could have possibly been healthy. What I didn’t realize at the time is how those shows helped to fill my heart when those around me weren’t able to. I learned and grew with the characters in my favorite shows, and when those shows came to an end, it was like a piece of me ended with them, albeit in an often bitter-sweet, satisfying way.
Moreover, video chat apps such as Zoom, Skype and FaceTime helped millions of people find solace in those with whom they were unable to connect. I personally can’t begin to count the number of times I used Zoom with my friends, family and teachers and, without it, I don’t know how I would’ve gotten through the school year — let alone through those terrible nights spent alone at my house when we should’ve been visiting those we love.
I think many people discount what an impact technology had, and still has, on my age group, especially. Most of the people I talk to continually bring up how hard COVID lockdowns were on younger kids because their world suddenly stopped without any explanation as to why. But what about those older kids who did know why? Instead of being left with innocent confusion, we were suddenly left blaming COVID, day after day, week after week, month after month, for not being able to see some of the most important people in our lives. In fact, without access to the connections technology offered, I might not have seen my best friend’s face for more than six months. Teens all around the world wouldn’t have been able to connect in the ways young people today desperately need to. Families wouldn’t have been able to celebrate milestone events such as 6th birthdays or a baby’s first steps, beyond a phone call.
So you see, technology isn’t all bad. I understand how in the midst of the Facebook Papers’ revelations, Twitter-dominated politics and property destruction labeled #deviouslick it can be hard to see that, but what if we chose a glass-half-full approach for once? There’s enough negativity in the world as it is, and that’s no secret to anyone. What there isn’t enough of in the world is positivity, and in this moment, I want to look at technology as something to be grateful for. It’s pulled us out of the abyss so many times, so although online living marks an inconceivable future, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be a bad one.
Jordan Forbes is a junior at Oneonta High School. This is her Teen Talk debut. Readers may contact her at jforbes@oneontacsd.org.
