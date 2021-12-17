Teen Talk: Thanksgiving story holds more than we’re told

As a kid, my knowledge about the “First Thanksgiving” was limited pretty exclusively to the events portrayed in the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special. I thought some people with buckles on their hats ate dinner with some Native Americans and that was that. Unfortunately, that was very much not that.
This feast of friendship did happen — once. In 1621, the pilgrims and the Native Americans shared a feast to celebrate the harvest. The event is typically viewed through a very Pilgrim-centric lens; the story is told as if the pilgrims were feasting and decided to invite a few of their neighbors to dinner. In reality, 90 Wampanoags came to the feast, nearly twice the number of colonists, and they also provided most of the food. The Pilgrims had been starving the winter before, and the Wampanoags were the reason they survived.
“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” mentions a man named Squanto. He is portrayed as a friendly Native who spoke English and helped the settlers survive the winter. There is some truth to this, too. Squanto was a real man and he did act as an interpreter for the Pilgrims. He learned English from a British man named John Weymouth.
Squanto was a member of the Patuxet tribe. In 1614, the Patuxet were attacked by British conquerers and most were taken as slaves; Squanto was among them. Squanto escaped slavery and came back to North America in 1619. But the “explorers” who had enslaved him had also massacred his people. Those who hadn’t been enslaved or killed had died of smallpox. By the time the Puritans arrived, Squanto was the only remaining member of the Patuxet tribe.
The friendship between the Puritan settlers and the Wampanoags was real, but short-lived. Word of the paradise to be found in the New World spread back to England and colonists began arriving by the boatload.
By 1636, the peace treaty was forgotten and the newcomers declared war on the native population. Susan Bates of the Manataka American Indian Council writes, “Boats loaded with a many as 500 slaves regularly left the ports of New England. Bounties were paid for Indian scalps to encourage as many deaths as possible. Following an especially successful raid against the Pequot in what is now Stamford, Connecticut, the churches announced a second day of “thanksgiving” to celebrate victory over the heathen savages. During the feasting, the hacked off heads of Natives were kicked through the streets like soccer balls. Even the friendly Wampanoag did not escape the madness. Their chief was beheaded, and his head impaled on a pole in Plymouth, Massachusetts — where it remained on display for 24 years.”
The sentiment of Thanksgiving is genuine and important. Reconciling our differences and coming together to give thanks for the bounty in our lives is a wonderful reason for a holiday. And that is how thanksgiving holidays are celebrated in many places around the world. But the story we tell in America needs to change.
There was once a day when Pilgrims and Native Americans came together to share a harvest feast. But that one day is surrounded by centuries of genocide. If we are going to continue to tell the story of the Plymouth Thanksgiving, we need to tell the whole truth. If you are looking for a new story to tell your children, the Manataka American Indian Council has provided an excellent rendition. To read it, go to tlio.org.uk and look up “1637 Pequot Massacre: The Real Story Of The Annual U.S. Thanksgiving” and scroll to near the bottom of the page where it says The Plymouth Thanksgiving Story. It only takes a few minutes to read and I learned a lot.
As Nelson Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” Perhaps in learning the true history of our nation we will learn something about the state it is in today.
Lucia Marsiglio is a senior at Delaware Academy in Delhi. Readers can email her at luciakmarsiglio@gmail.com.
