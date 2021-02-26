Teen Talk:The effect of exercise on mental health

Recently, my school said it’s going to try to open up fall and winter sports.
At first, I didn’t support that idea. I mean, being in a safe classroom that gets disinfected every period is very different from being on the basketball court or a soccer field. I run cross-country. Our meets usually have 100 or more people there (runners, coaches, parents, supporters) — and social distancing on the starting line? There are usually too many people to social distance. Then, I talked to someone else, who was also a cross-country runner in high school, and they thought that opening up sports was great. Their point of view was that when kids are on a team, the kids form bonds and get exercise. When those bonds and the exercise aren’t there, it can affect the child’s mental health negatively.
For instance, in 2019 when I first joined varsity cross country, it was harder to adjust than I thought it would be. I got through it because I knew deep down that I wasn’t going through the pain of the workouts alone, and because my girls’ team was as supportive of me as I was of them. I learned to cherish those workouts because my body was getting stronger, and I knew that all of the pain was going to be worth it if I did well in the meets. This year, my coach isn’t sure how meets will work other than there will be a maximum of four teams per race, and no supporters can be allowed to watch and cheer. As for the starting line? We will be having staggered starts, so we can remain socially distanced.
Exercise allows the body to release chemicals like dopamine and endorphins. Exercising also helps the brain eliminate chemicals that make one feel stressed and anxious. Because of these chemicals that are released, people who exercise are generally more pleasant to be around. Exercising also helps shed the extra, unwanted pounds. The CDC states that among 12- to 19-year-olds, more than 20% are considered obese. Being on a sports team is a healthy and positive way to lose weight and gain strength.
There is also the social aspect of participating in team sports. In this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have two options for schooling — hybrid or full-remote. When students are fully remote, they’re not talking and socializing before class with their friends. They open up Zoom and the lesson begins. Hybrid is a little better because at least they can try to talk before class and after, but it is hard to talk because of the masks, social distancing and classes. There is more time to talk and socialize during practice and on the buses to games and meets. Team bonding is so important and sometimes the best friends that one has are from their sports team. When people socialize, the chemical oxytocin gets released and it actually stimulates the release of dopamine, the happiness hormone.
Mentally, for me, I’ve noticed that I am a lot less irritable and I am more focused in my schoolwork when I get exercise. I am also less lethargic, and I have more patience with my family and my animals. I think that exercise is a great way to let off steam too. There have been times when I went for a run because I was upset and I felt like I couldn’t reasonably handle myself, and I came back, and I was ready to talk out the problem.
Now that I’ve thought more about having sports re-open, and I’ve written about it, I definitely think that it’s a good idea because I know how important exercise is to me, and I can’t imagine a world without it. I am thrilled for the social interaction with my teammates and for all that my coach has planned for us. In this time of a pandemic, we all need a strong immune system, especially us kids who won’t be able to get the vaccine until possibly early summer, and a great way to strengthen your immune system is through exercise.
Anya Sloth is a sophomore at Oneonta High School. This is her Teen Talk debut. Readers can contact her at ansloth@icloud.com.
