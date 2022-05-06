Teen Talk: The importance of using your time wisely

School scheduling has never been a significant task for me: In past years, I blindly enrolled in any and all advanced classes for which I was recommended, and I chose my electives based on what I thought would be easy and fun. However, after enduring COVID and a much-needed change in outlook, I’ve realized the importance of time.
In my previous piece, I stressed living life to the fullest, and I’ve realized that this ideology has finally helped me to take some control over my life. I now know that my time in this beautiful world is limited, so I’ve decided that I want to spend my time doing things that I love and things that will have a positive impact on my future. As insignificant as this may sound, the first step I’ve taken to achieve this goal is a school schedule overhaul.
As a junior, I have more options open to me for my senior schedule than I’ve previously had. For instance, I could choose to attend a BOCES program, take upward of three AP courses or enroll in the New Visions program. If you asked me last year what my senior schedule would look like, I probably would’ve told you that I’d be applying to New Visions or making AP classes my top priority. But no matter what, I definitely wouldn’t have told you that I wasn’t going to pursue New Visions or the Clark Scholarship, nor was I going to take every AP course. No, there’s no way you would’ve heard that answer from me.
Yet, to the surprise, and possibly dismay, of my parents, teachers and guidance counselor, that is the exact answer I gave during my schedule-making process. I still very much believe in hard work, but I firmly decided that I’m not going to take all the senior AP courses, that I’m not going to apply to New Visions, and that I’m not going to push myself to the limit. Why? Because time is limited! Not to be a pessimist, but any day could be my last. So, why invest my precious, limited time in goals and activities that aren’t individualized and might not be worthwhile or even beneficial? If I want to work in politics after college, why invest my time in AP biology? If one of my peers wants to be an engineer, why invest their time in college government?
That said, even though I want to start purposefully investing my time, that doesn’t mean I don’t have reservations about straying from my typical, and in some ways safe, path. No matter how passionate and how determined I am to change, there’s always the voice in the back of my head that says that colleges care about how many difficult classes I take, and that a better SAT score could get me into my dream school. As much as I know all of this is true, there’s now another voice — a new, braver voice — saying that I should budget my time. Maybe it isn’t worth it to strain myself taking the most difficult classes possible. Maybe it isn’t worth it to build my life around the person colleges expect me to be rather than who I want to become.
Is there a possibility I’ll regret these decisions in the future? Absolutely. But I don’t want fear to dictate my actions any longer. If I have to apply for a million and one scholarships to make up for missing out on the Clark Scholarship, so be it. If I don’t make it into an Ivy League school because my SAT score is too low or I didn’t take enough rigorous classes, so be it. I think I could live with this type of regret. Knowing that I missed out on truly interesting, fun and entertaining experiences, however, is not something I could easily live with. Thus, I’m opting to take Students In Action instead of AP biology, and possibly a political science class at SUNY Oneonta instead of statistics.
Still, I realize that this is my life, not anyone else’s. If taking all the hard classes, attaining the highest test scores possible, or getting into an Ivy League school gives you peace of mind, I say go for it —my past self certainly agrees with you, and I don’t have anything against those choices. Plus, that path is still budgeting your time in a way that is productive and fulfilling for you. But if you’re someone who thinks your life would benefit from some timely changes (and maybe a risk or two), then I say jump in feet first and don’t look back.
Jordan Forbes is a junior at Oneonta High School. Readers may contact her at jforbes@oneontacsd.org.
