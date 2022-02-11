Teen Talk: There's more to history than is taught in schools

It’s Black History Month. And to be honest, I have mixed feelings about that.
Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s definitely a step in the right direction. But sometimes I feel like America uses holidays like IOUs, giving them out to minorities in place of actual change. Black History Month is certainly a step in the right direction, but how about teaching Black history to our children in school?
People may say that things have changed, they may say that we’ve come a long way, and indeed we have. But when I think about the history I was taught, I remember learning about Napoleon, Genghis Khan, Queen Elizabeth, Julius Caesar; the history of Africa seems to start abruptly at the time of slavery. I remember during the unit on world religions, we had one page of notes for Islam, one page of notes for Judaism, one page for Christianity, a page for Buddhism, a page for Hinduism and one page for “Animism.” That page was meant to encompass every religion in which nature is worshiped in place of a deity or god; essentially, the religion of every tribal society since the dawn of time.
At the beginning of the year, I remember my teacher explaining he would not be teaching us about “prehistory,” which is a term historians use for any history that isn’t written down. Any group of people that was not “advanced” enough to have purposefully recorded anything about their society would be excluded from our discussion. I remember thinking that seemed to be leaving out a vast portion of humanity.
I do remember my teacher mentioning the civilizations of the Aztecs and the Incas, and Egypt and Mesopotamia. But still only in discussion of how “technologically advanced” they were. Technological advancement certainly has a place in any discussion of history, but when we make it the sole focus, we inevitably exclude any and all tribal societies, simply because they did not have aqueducts and pyramids. But are those societies not a part of humanity?
I started reading a book recently for my AP language class by the anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston called “Barracoon.” It is the life story of the last survivor of the last American slave ship. Cudjo Lewis was born Oluale Kossola in a west African village (in present-day Benin). When he was 19 years old, Kossola’s village was attacked and his family slaughtered. Three days later, he was taken to America in the hull of a slave ship. He would spend the next 75 years of his life in Africatown, Alabama. Kossola recalls a rich life before the attack. His village had a careful system of laws and rituals. Murder was illegal and punishable by death, of course only after a careful trial by jury. Women had their own houses and were, for the most part, in charge of arranging their own marriages. In reading this book it dawned on me that Kossola’s tribe was just as (if not more) “advanced” in terms of basic human rights and liberties as the civilization to which he was taken as a slave.
I am certainly not saying that all tribal societies were like Kossola’s. In fact, the men who attacked his village were members of a neighboring tribe who routinely captured and sold slaves to Europeans. My main takeaway from the book so far has been that I didn’t know any of this. Black History Month is a good start. But what we need is Black History Year. When we learn history in school, what we really learn is the history of European civilization. When we do learn about other civilizations, the Egyptians, the Aztecs, the Mongol Empire, it is always through the lens of how close they came to achieving what we have achieved, or how they helped us to achieve what we have achieved.
It is often said that history is written by the winners, by the conquerors, but maybe it shouldn’t be. I think it is time we ask the conquered peoples for their side of history. What was going on in North America before 1492? I want to know the history of Africa before the slave ships arrived. Black History Month shouldn’t just be focused on the history of black people in America, it should be focused on uncovering the history of black cultures.
James Baldwin said in a debate against William F. Buckley that, “the most private, the most serious thing [the western system] does to the subjugated, is to destroy his sense of reality. It destroys, for example, his father’s authority over him. His father can no longer tell him anything, because the past has disappeared, and his father has no power in the world.” History carries power; the stories we tell about the past also determine our future. And when the history of a people is erased, their future goes with it. The way we restore power to the communities from which it has been stolen is by giving them back their history, by saying “Your ancestors, too, were builders of humanity.”
Lucia Marsiglio is a senior at Delaware Academy in Delhi. Readers can email her at luciakmarsiglio@gmail.com.
