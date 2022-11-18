Twelfth grade is a year full of firsts but more notably full of lasts. The last first day of high school, last homecoming dance, last school performances, last Halloween and Christmas as a kid.
This year, time feels like it is moving differently. Every month that passes feels so final, like a chapter in a book that you close and will never open again. I find myself pausing every so often to look around and wonder if I will ever see these people again. Most of the time, my senior year doesn’t feel that different from all the other years of high school. It is just another week of quizzes and homework preparing you for the same old end-of-the-year tests as last year. Then suddenly, it hits me that this year isn’t the same as last year. Unlike last year, by the time the tests arrive, they won’t matter anymore. So what’s the point?
I guess this is what they call “senioritis” — the feeling that I have spent the past five years devoting myself to the far-off goal of college and now that work is done. A goal that I wasn’t quite able to wrap my head around until very recently. Everyone seems to tell you in the years leading up to college: “get good grades so you can get into college,” “community service hours look great on a college resume,” “become the president of school clubs; colleges love leaders.’
Even if it was subconsciously, I have worked very hard to get into college for the last several years. But once I have reached my goal, what else is there to do? Now that I have applied to college, the rest of the year feels like a post-show slump or a lack of inspiration after finishing something you have dedicated hours to every day. When the school musical is over, for example, I don’t have the motivation to complete anything. If I used to finish my homework right when I got home because I had to be back at school in two hours for rehearsal, now, I can’t even finish it in a whole afternoon.
The last year of high school is supposed to be an exciting time in life, but at times it can be hard to feel the excitement through the layers of uncertainty and fear. But, senior year is more than just submitting your Common Application. It is about celebrating the achievement of finishing high school while also making plans for the future.
I find myself taking advantage of every quintessential high school experience I can; attending homecoming and sporting events, and just spending time with my friends. Being the oldest in the school does come with some perks, including free snacks on Fridays and eating lunch outdoors.
It is easy to brush over achievements when bigger things are on the horizon, but the work put in to get to this point in high school is no small feat. Thinking back, it is quite impressive how much my whole class has overcome. I mean, we did live through a whole pandemic. So sure, thinking about what will happen after high school may feel new and scary now, but we have all done new and scary things before. In fact, I like to think we have grown because of our experience and will be better prepared for the future.
Still, deciding where to go to college feels so important. According to every movie, college seems to make all your major life decisions. You could meet your soulmate (if you believe in that stuff), find your dream job, or at least your place in the world. What if I make the wrong decision? Is there a wrong decision? Who knows, but that is a lot of pressure to put on a singular decision. Luckily, we have the rest of the year to celebrate our accomplishments and to look forward to whatever happens next.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.