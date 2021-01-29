Teen Talk: Tips for avoiding burnout

The past several months have been undoubtedly hard for many people, not only in terms of money and employment, but in terms of mental health.
With several new strains of coronavirus now floating around in the United States, and a possible second lockdown looming in our future, I want to talk about how to get through a period of burnout (because let’s face it, I know you’re feeling it too).
Burnout is a reaction to prolonged or chronic stress, and is characterized by exhaustion, cynicism and reduced productivity. When I’m feeling burnout, I often feel like every day is the same; I’m completing the same routine day after day, week after week, and time can seem to blend together.
I’ve found the best way to combat this feeling specifically is to change my environment. Move some furniture around, face your bed in a different direction, paint your walls a different color if you’re feeling really ambitious. Introducing some type of change, whether big or small, can make the days feel less monotonous. Another thing that helps is to keep your space clean, whether that be your bedroom or your entire house. A clean space facilitates a clean mind.
Lack of motivation is another symptom of burnout, one that I’ve been struggling with the past few weeks, and learning how to plan your time is the most effective way to combat this problem. I often use the Eisenhower Matrix to sort my tasks, which prioritizes tasks by urgency and importance, separating them into four groups. First, you should focus on urgent and important tasks — tasks that need to be done the same day. Important but not urgent tasks should be scheduled for a later time. Urgent but not important tasks can be delegated to others, and tasks that are neither urgent nor important shouldn’t be done at all, or should be done during free time. Diagrams of the Eisenhower Matrix can be found online.
I’ve found delegating to be the hardest thing for me; I have an almost obsessive need to do everything on my own without help. This brings me to my next tip: lower your standards. I am a perfectionist and tend to try to do every single task flawlessly, and holding myself to that standard is not healthy.
Perfection is not possible, it cannot be attained, and when you strive for perfection and inevitably fail, you succeed only in lowering your self-esteem and making yourself more vulnerable to burnout. When you schedule your tasks, don’t schedule too many tasks for one day, or look too far ahead. Take things one step at a time, day by day, task by task. Instead of rushing to complete ten tasks in one day because that’s what you think you should be able to accomplish, strive to complete five tasks instead. By giving yourself more time and more leeway, you will feel better about yourself and your productivity. I’ve been working on delegating better and lowering the standards I hold myself to.
My final tip is perhaps my most important one: stop feeling bad for doing nothing. Even an hour each day where you aren’t completing a task is perfectly healthy. Spending every waking moment doing work leads to burnout. Take some time for yourself to catch up on a good book or television show, indulge in a hobby, or even just take a nap. Resting is not a bad thing, and it’s not unproductive either. It is taking care of yourself, and keeping your mind and body healthy will actually promote productivity.
All of this time spent social distancing and self-isolating has been scary and uncertain, but better times are ahead. Next time you feel unmotivated, or you feel the days beginning to blend together, stop those negative thoughts in their tracks. Hopefully, once we emerge from this pandemic, we will emerge stronger and wiser, and more capable of tackling what’s ahead.
Kate Morano is a junior at Morris Central School. Readers can contact her at katefmorano@gmail.com.
