Teen Talk: We should be positive about who we are

Having a positive body image is pretty important to a happy lifestyle, but it’s also hard to achieve.
In 2022, we as a culture have started to accept that skinny doesn’t necessarily mean healthy and being larger doesn’t mean less beautiful. Adolescents, females in particular, usually struggle with a positive body image. The media really influences this. On Instagram, suggested accounts appear, and recommended posts appear and usually the people have “model bodies” and that’s sad.
Personally, I know that there have been times where I haven’t been happy with my appearance. As one gets older, they realize that it doesn’t matter (really) what other people think of them as long as they’re happy with their character and appearance. Confidence is key when it comes to this topic.
I know a lot of people don’t think they have confidence, and maybe they don’t, but over time they can build it up. For me I wake up and say almost every day “Today is a good day to have a good day.” I don’t know why, but for some reason it instills a sense of purpose in me that I need to make the day good. If for some reason the day isn’t good, it’s okay because I know that I started it out OK.
In some cases when a person has a bad enough body image, it can lead to eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia. Anorexia is when a person starves themself and exercises an extreme amount because they view themselves as an extreme. Bulimia is when an individual eats, but then regurgitates their meal before their body can digest and receive any of the nutrients. Anorexia and bulimia are both treatable with therapy.
I think that in some health classes, the curriculum glosses over anorexia and bulimia. According to singlecare.com, 30 million people in America live with an eating disorder. It’s also not just females who suffer from eating disordersr. Men have a higher risk of dying because they’re diagnosed much later than women.
Recently, anorexia and bulimia haven’t been labeled as just eating disorders. They have also been labeled as mental health disorders. Centorfordiscovery.com states that a mental illness “is characterized by feelings or thoughts that inhibit an individual from living their lives daily due to its decrease in quality.”
Usually when an individual has anorexia, they have thoughts that they’re going to get fat from eating a little amount of a certain type of food. It really does inhibit their way of life because they’re so focused on not gaining any weight. Also according to the article, low self esteem is one of the leading causes for anorexia nervosa.
I think some things we can do as a society to promote healthy body images are to encourage healthy friendships, and talk more about body image.
Maybe the more that adolescents are aware of body image and how every body is beautiful, we’ll have less problems and expectations as a society.
As a teenager myself, I have seen the effects of bad body image and I think that it’s so important to love yourself from the inside out. Encouraging healthy friendships can also be helpful in the long run because, if a person surrounds themselves with positive people, then they’re less likely to view themselves in a negative light. The less negativity we have as a society, the healthier we are as individuals.
Anya Sloth is a junior at Oneonta City Schools. Readers can contact her at ansloth@icloud.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.