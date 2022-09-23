Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, VSCO, BeReal, Twitter, YouTube and the list goes on. Whether or not you have heard of these platforms, most people are familiar with the umbrella term used to describe them — “social media.”
Social media, according to the Oxford Dictionary are “websites and applications that enable users to create and share content or to participate in social networking.” With around seven out of 10 Americans using social media daily, according to a Pew Media Research report, it is often a subject of conversation; especially surrounding social media usage by teens. While teenagers are often the main topic of these conversations, we are rarely included.
On a recent trip, I went for 30 days without access to my phone. Now that I am back I have been examining my relationship with social media. I found while I was on the trip I never missed my phone. Even for days after I got back, I would leave my phone at home by accident simply because I wasn’t thinking about it all the time. I also set a goal to only use social media for one hour a day, which seemed simple enough when I didn’t have my phone but is now proving to be much harder. Even though I thoroughly enjoyed my screen break and recommend everyone try it out, I also recognized the importance of social media in my life and society.
So, why is everyone so concerned about social media? Many will point to the proven adverse effects on young people’s mental health, especially young girls. Others will point to easy access to mature content and dangerous people. Yet these problems were not created by social media. Before Instagram, there were TV shows, magazines, and advertisements that portrayed the same messages we vilify Instagram for today. TikTok has been blamed for sexualizing young girls with its popular dances and fashion trends. While stores have clothing marketed for children with phrases such as “Mommy’s little heartbreaker” or “Future Trophy Wife.” So is social media truly evil, or does it just make people feel uncomfortable because it exposes already existing problems?
Social media didn’t create creepy men, unattainable beauty standards or mental illness. These were all problems faced in our society before modern social media’s existence. Has social media exacerbated these problems? Possibly, but the magnification of these issues was necessary for them to be recognized.
Social media often takes heat as merely a deflection of many people’s discomfort with the power it holds in shedding light and creating change in areas ignored by our society for decades. Many teenagers I know turn to the internet to find people with similar life experiences to their own when they feel as though no one around them can relate. As we have seen with the #MeToo, Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate movements among others, places on the internet that bring people together hold massive amounts of power and can spark massive amounts of change — change that may make some feel uncomfortable.
It wouldn’t be accurate to paint social media as perfect either. Especially when young people are involved, cyberbullying and harassment are a problem. Anyone can remain anonymous and feel like they can say whatever they want without consequences.
It is often hard to tell what is real and fake on the internet as well. It is easy for anyone to fall victim to misinformation and especially dangerous for teens. Social media is specifically designed to be addictive, whether through algorithms that keep your feed relevant to you or endless scrolling options. I know I have found myself more than a few times doom scrolling on TikTok for hours.
Not everyone can realistically take a 30-day social media break so maybe try two or three days, instead. You might be surprised by the results.
Elena Meckel is a senior at Cooperstown Central School. This is her Teen Talk debut.
