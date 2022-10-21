I’ve had a pretty “normal” life so far. I grew up with my parents, siblings and pets in a nice house in a quiet neighborhood, and I’m lucky enough to live near a lot of my extended family. I attended Greater Plains Elementary School, where I discovered my passion for reading and sports. I was raised around my grandparents’ horses, and to this day horseback riding is one of my favorite activities. My other grandma taught me how to cook and bake, and now I’ll never turn down good food, nor will I pass up making Christmas cookies. In eighth grade, I sustained an ankle injury that still bothers me, and, like the rest of the world, I lived through the horror we call the COVID-19 pandemic.
But lately, this normalcy has felt like a disadvantage, as thankless as that sounds. Over the last month, I’ve begun the college application process and, when I consider my experience thus far, the lyrics “Feeling like a drop in the ocean/That don’t nobody notice,” from Demi Lovato and Marshmello’s “OK Not to Be OK,” come to mind. In fact, my experience couldn’t be summed up in a better way. I’ve discovered that having good grades and test scores is great and all, but colleges look for so much more: they want to know you as a person and what you can contribute to their institution. Unfortunately for me, after writing about four-and-a-half college essay drafts, I’m realizing that there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot that makes me unique. Even worse, the experiences, attributes, strengths, etc. that I can come up with seem impossible to fit into 650 words.
While I’ll always be grateful for the fortunate, comfortable life I’ve lived, and I’d never wish for trauma or other dramatic life events, my relatively boring life story leaves much to be desired in my essay. It’s not only expected that my writing and essay structure be unique, but the content itself must be unique as well. It must stand out in a pile of thousands of what one of my teachers called the “gray” essays: those pieces of writing that aren’t necessarily lackluster, but aren’t exactly revolutionary either. In other words, I have to make sure my essay is the most interesting in the “maybe-we’ll-admit-these-kids” pile.
Currently, I’m working on my application to Georgetown University, and one of its essay prompts simply asks me to describe myself. When I first considered the prompt, I had nothing; I drew a complete blank. How the heck was I supposed to describe myself in a page-long essay? Not to mention, what experiences, out of the massive pool of “describe yourself,” were important enough to shape the essay that helps determine my educational path? I had no idea, and in so many ways I still don’t. A page-long essay is probably the shortest essay I’ve ever been asked to write, yet it’s been the hardest to complete.
So far, I have two starting points: COVID-19 and the AP U.S. history class I took last year, and with them I aim to illustrate my personal growth. The first problem I’ve run into, however, is that COVID-19 experiences are what my generation would call “basic” because everyone lived them. Although maybe not everyone experienced personal growth to the extent I did, I know the pandemic changed so many lives. It’ll be a common traumatic time for many college applicants, hence the unoriginality of the idea. The problem I’ve come across with my history class is that it makes my essay too philosophical. I could write all day about how the class, and the phenomenal teacher, pushed me out of my comfort zone, but then the essay becomes centered on the ideas of uncomfortable topics and situations rather than on me. As much as I’m so lucky to have learned what I did, I’m struggling to use those ideas to highlight personal growth, instead of making an essay simply about my realizations. I’ve hit so many roadblocks that I feel like I’ve lost my writing momentum, my creativity, and have simply run out of things to say.
I guess I keep hoping that one day I’ll have some sort of epiphany, and I’ll be able to pinpoint exactly what I should write. But the real question is, will that epiphany ever come? and if so, will I be able to find a meaningful, unique way in which to spin my experiences? Most importantly, will colleges like what they see? I certainly hope so.
Jordan Forbes is a senior at Oneonta High School. Readers may contact her at jforbes@oneontacsd.org.
