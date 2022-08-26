I traveled a lot this summer.
Since COVID stole two of my summers, this year I felt like I needed to play a bit of catch-up in terms of summer plans, especially traveling and socializing.
So, my summer began with a short drive up to SUNY Oneonta for the Rotary Youth Leadership Award conference, where I stayed in the SUNY dorms with kids from surrounding counties and learned, from a variety of guest speakers and activities, valuable leadership skills. I even made a few amazing new friends, and we’ve kept in contact via letters ever since.
A week or so later, it was time to leave for our trip to a beautiful resort at Playa del Carmen in Mexico, a Christmas gift from my grandparents. The resort was all-inclusive, so we lived luxuriously, bouncing between gorgeous pools, taking advantage of rec centers and eating some of the most delicious food I’ve ever tasted. Not to mention the stunning beach itself and the fantastic trips we took off the resort, such as a zipline tour through the jungle and a visit to some ancient Mayan ruins at Tulum.
Then, three days after we arrived back in the States, I was off again to Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. for the National Student Leadership Conference, which was another phenomenal experience. I attended the conference with a concentration in international diplomacy, so not only was I able to listen to guest speakers from the State Department, the French Embassy, and American University, among others, but I was also able to go on incredible field trips such as our visits to the Peace Institute and the United Nations Headquarters. We also engaged in many fascinating activities on Georgetown’s campus, and overall I learned a dizzying amount about the world of international relations.
Finally, after sleeping one night in my own bed, I left for our annual camping trip with my family and some close family friends. We camp at a place called the Adirondack Loj at Heart Lake, and we always have a blast whether it’s because we are out hiking, taking a trip into town, or playing fun games. This year was no different, and we were even able to explore some new activities, including a trip to Lake Placid’s new downtown and tourist shops, a naturalist walk on some of the Loj’s hiking trails, and glow-in-the-dark capture the flag (the latter being my favorite).
Although I had the time of my life taking all of these trips, I realized along the way that something, or rather things, were missing from my experiences: hometown friends.
Sure, spending all that time in Mexico and the Adirondacks with my family was really nice, but I’ve never spent almost a full month without really seeing my friends. and while I made some fantastic new friends, who I’ll always be grateful for, at the RYLA leadership conference, I still found myself looking forward to chatting with my friends from home at bedtime. My experiences at Georgetown were the most lonely in that respect, for even though I wouldn’t trade the knowledge and experiences I gained there for anything, I didn’t become close with many of the other participants. Unfortunately, that struggle put a damper on a lot of the socially-driven activities at the conference.
That said, I believe a lot of value can be reaped from my social struggles, mostly because I’m learning how invaluable true friends are, and I don’t have to live as a loner if they’re by my side.
Before this summer, I was always pretty comfortable operating by myself; not that I didn’t have a social life, but social interaction often took a backseat to schoolwork or my own personal endeavors. Now, after an overhaul in friends and spending time away from my new buddies, friends have become such a large part of my life, and I’m ready to enjoy my teenagehood surrounded by them, doing stupid, crazy, fun teenage things. Now, I realize the value in showing the peers who mean so much to me how much I care about them, and I’ve truly discovered the rewards that come from spending time with them. Now, I realize that people who give me so much joy deserve my attention, and I have never been happier to give it to them.
Striving to be a normal teenager having a socially-driven summer, after what COVID took from us, has never felt so good.
Jordan Forbes is a senior at Oneonta High School. Readers may contact her at jforbes@oneontacsd.org.
