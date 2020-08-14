Teen Talk: Women are still struggling for real equality

Aug. 18 of this year marks a century since the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified by Tennessee, the 36th and final state needed to grant women the long-sought right to vote, and ending decades of protest in the United States.
The struggle for women’s rights dates back to colonial America, when a woman's place was in the home caring for the children. In that time, a married woman could not vote, could not earn money and could not own property. Women essentially belonged to their husbands.
This changed during the Civil War era, when women began to take part in abolitionist groups and, as a result, began to rethink their own position within society. The first women’s rights convention was held in Seneca Falls in July 1848 and was attended by more than 300 people, including suffragettes Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott, and former slave and activist Frederick Douglass. The Seneca Falls Convention produced the “Declaration of Sentiments,” which was taken nearly verbatim from the Declaration of Independence but asserted that all men and women were created equal, a sentiment not included in the original document.
Several groups were formed to fight for women’s suffrage, including the National Woman Suffrage Association, led by Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, and the American Woman Suffrage Association, led by Lucy Stone and Henry Blackwell. Multiple attempts were made by both of these groups to secure a constitutional amendment; when these attempts failed, the two groups merged to form the National American Woman Suffrage Association, which focused on gaining voting rights state-by-state before turning to the federal government, a much more successful strategy. Wyoming was the first state to allow women the right to vote and was followed by several other states, but even with public support from President Woodrow Wilson, another constitutional amendment proposal failed to pass the Senate.
The 19th amendment was successfully proposed in May of 1919 by Representative James R. Mann of Illinois, and passed both the House and the Senate with more than the required two-thirds majority of votes. However, while 35 states ratified the amendment, many of the Southern states vehemently opposed it. Ultimately, Tennessee’s vote on Aug. 18, 1920, tipped the scales and allowed the amendment to be fully ratified.
Even after gaining the right to vote, the fight for women’s rights was and still is far from over. It took more than 60 years for the remaining 12 states to ratify the 19th amendment, with Mississippi being the last to finally do so in March 1984.
Patriarchal views still dominated society throughout much of the 20th century; a woman’s place was still in the home, and women who pursued careers were often given less respect than their male colleagues. Even today, despite overwhelming progress made in the struggle for equality, women still face institutional barriers each day at home, in schools, and in the workplace. The gender-wage gap is still a very real thing, with the average woman’s annual salary being around 79% of the average male’s salary.
Societal views continue to foster the perception that a woman’s education, abilities and experience are less than those of a man, evidenced by a notable lack of females in leadership roles. Of 100 senators serving in the United States Senate, only 26 are women; of 435 representatives in the House, only 101 are female. There are only nine female governors out of 50. Only 32 women have ever served in the cabinet, and no woman has ever served as president or vice president. While progress has been made, it is still not enough.
As women around the country celebrate a century of suffrage, as well as women’s history month every March, it is important to remember that although we have come a long way, there is still a long way to go before men and women are truly equal in every way.
Kate Morano is a senior at Morris Central School. Readers can contact her at katefmorano@gmail.com.
